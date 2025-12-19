How I celebrate Christmas when I'm mid-renovation – and my survival tips to help you find Christmas joy when you're living in chaos

Strategist and content creator Francesca Swan is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on the concept of 'Everything' and what makes a home special to you. See the rest of her articles here.

It’s 1992 and my parents are in the middle of a huge renovation on our family home, centred around the extensive transformation of a very old and dilapidated kitchen. It’s a Victorian house, with Victorian drains; cue many complications and months of unexpected delay. An October completion date moves to March and by December, we are basically kitchenless.

Come Christmas, my legendary Mum has no option but to figure out how to cook Christmas dinner for five WITH ONLY A MICROWAVE.

I only have really good memories of childhood Christmases, so that just proves that Mum obviously nailed it (of course) and Christmas in a renovation doesn’t need to be traumatic and scarring. Although Mum probably feels a bit differently….

Cut to last Christmas; we were mid-renovation with our temporary kitchen in the living room. Dinner was cooked with a hot plate and an air fryer. I can only say thank God for M&S; it was utterly delicious and we had a joyful time.

To double-down on my point - you can find Christmas joy in renovation chaos.

Also. Truth time. I’m writing this mid-Nov, waiting on a protracted planning issue to be resolved (also drainage related - I am basically reliving my parents' reno, minus the three kids under twelve).

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I currently have NO idea as to what will or won’t be finished in time for Christmas.

I’m planning for the worst-case scenario but hoping for the best. However, if it doesn’t come together, this will be our second renovation “Christmas”, so at least I’m a bit more prepared.

What No One Tells You About Renovating Over Christmas

Sometimes, all you need is a poinsettia (Image credit: Francesca Swan)

There’s no getting around it, it can be highly stressful; especially if you’re still mid-work and facing uncertainties and unknowns on a tricky project.

I think anyone who has braved a renovation can imagine the impact of that chaos and upheaval over the festive period.

Everywhere you turn, there’s dirt and destruction and stuff. Then when you look the other way, you’re bombarded with gleaming images of the Perfect Christmas.

The only thing to do is find a way to just set it all aside and focus on what’s important.

Try and find your own meaningful moment of Everything. Something that gives you a second of pure joy and lets you block out the reno-noise.

Forget what you see on the John Lewis ad and Instagram. Look for something real and achievable for you.

It’s not easy, but if you can accept that it’s going to be a bit of an unusual one, then you can still try and find some peace and joy amidst the madness.

Also, never forget the renovation end game. You WILL get there, it WILL be fabulous and it WILL all be worth it when you are sitting in your beautiful, finished home.

You will also look back at this Christmas and laugh. I promise. Not now maybe, but one day.

In the meantime, here are some of my Christmas Renovation Survival Tips, which I’m praying I won’t need to lean into but, let’s face it, probably will.

Christmas Renovation Survival Tips

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

1. If you can, get away.

Not rocket science, but also not always possible.

If you can, ideally get far, far away, thereby also swerving any potential family politics. Somewhere you can forget about everything, whilst dreaming on white sandy beach.

That said, if we’re mid-renovation, we are clearly dreaming, as the budget is very unlikely to allow that.

In which case, and I’m being brutally honest with my reno-head on here - I’d just head to whoever is kind enough to have you. And has the nicest house. Kidding (sort of).

2. If you need to stay, sort and clean.

Carve out one day and get all hands-on deck for a really good sort out - move whatever you can out of the way and then close the door or throw a plastic sheet over it all. Then don’t look at it again.

If you can, do a deep clean - ideally get a professional in, so it’s one less thing for you to do. Get the windows cleaned. Try to create at least one or two spaces where that are dust and dirt free, so you can relax more easily.

3. Create one small corner free from the chaos.

If your renovation, like ours, truly has tentacles from which there is no escape, figure out one corner or one room to create a dust and dirt-free Christmas-land.

Get a Christmas tree in there, or whatever decorations you can manage.

Create somewhere that you can go and cocoon in, watch a Christmas film and feel comforted and cosy. Think Cameron Diaz in bed in The Holiday. Jude Law optional.

4. Decorations are optional - but don’t under-estimate their impact.

Last year we went without anything apart from a paper garland and some small lit garlands over the fireplace.

This is coming from me, Ms Christmas. If I had my way, I would have a tree and decorations in every room and keep them up from mid-November until the bitter end of January.

The other half said he “couldn’t find the decorations” in storage, and I was too knackered to even raise an eyebrow.

That said, it worked. Minimal, but still magical with the lights down and the fire on.

Lesson being, the small addition of a few well-placed garlands, fairy lights and some strategic baubles can really make a difference to a half-finished space.

Remember trees come in all sizes; Bloom and Wild’s Letterbox Trees are adorable. And if you don’t manage a tree, at least it won’t sit rotting in the back garden for six months come January.

Top tip: if your decorations have also been “lost” in storage, head to the nearest big garden centre on Christmas Eve. Everything will be on sale, and you can buy whatever essentials you need ready to go, on a budget!

Also, don’t forget fragrance - the easiest way to instantly bring strong Christmas vibes to your space. Find your festive scent of choice and go for as many candles and diffusers as you can bear.

Lastly, get that Christmas music on. All the time. Have a little dance and try to laugh - it’s such a quick and simple way to lift your mood if needed. Unless you hate Christmas music. In which case, Fleetwood Mac, Kylie, Chic or the Beach Boys are also guaranteed to do the job.

5. Do NOT invite anyone over unless absolutely essential - and get out of the house as much as possible.

This one is tricky if you’re a natural host, but honestly, the hassle of trying to get your space guest-worthy is not worth it. Steer clear is my advice.

Don’t forget there’s a beautiful world outside, so venture out to seek your festive fun.

Visit all the Christmas fairs, see the lights, pantomimes, ballets, take long frosty walks and squeeze in as many lovely things as you can sensibly manage.

6. Food reality check.

If you are living with a small temporary fridge, just remember that when you do your shop. Don’t be like us and buy enough food for three days and then have nowhere to put it.

7. Embrace the Christmas Renovation.

Make peace with it and know it will be done and dusted in the hopefully not too distant future.

Remember this is your home, this is your project, it WILL all be worth it in the end and there will be other Christmases. Even if it is a significant and important one, there are still ways to make it feel special.

This is rather challenging for me personally, because Christmas Everything has always been a big deal for me. Not to mention, my ADHD hates waiting and imperfections.

I’m just biting down, trying to take my own advice and sit with the temporary reality and find the fun in it.

It’s a bit like camping survival mentality - the fun kind, not the soaked in torrential rain at 3am kind when the tent falls down.

Get your survival head on and figure out the essentials you need. Don’t forget to lean on friends and family for support if you can.

If nothing else, relish in the peace and quiet and not having to be up and presentable to let the builders in first thing every morning.

One Small Everything Spark

(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Remember it only takes one spark of Everything to make it feel like Christmas and that can come from anywhere or anything.

Vegging out with the ones you love, with no clue as to what day of the week it is. Maybe the smell of mince pies, warm from the oven, doused with Baileys cream. Singing along to your favourite Christmas song, blasted loud in the car.

Walking down the street, Christmas lights twinkling around you and feeling the frosty air on your cheeks and leaves crunching under your feet.

Watching The Snowman every day at sunset, with the fire on.

Whatever your festive Everything looks like, I know you will find it and have a wonderful Christmas. Let me know how it goes.