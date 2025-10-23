This is the one step I always see renters forget when it comes to making their house feel like home – and it's easier than you'd expect

Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

A lot has happened since I wrote my first piece for Open House. The joy of sharing everything I’ve learned as someone who has moved more times than I care to remember - and having your feedback - has become a highlight in itself. But another real pinch-me moment is this: I was named Best Rental Inspiration at the Ufurnish Home Awards 2025.

Even writing that feels surreal - to have my little corner of Instagram, @thepajaamahub, recognised as the number one source of inspiration for renters.

So, as I sit down to write this month’s piece in my yellow IKEA Strandmon wing chair (which has been mercilessly scratched by the cat), the loose threads don’t bother me. I’m far too pleased to care.

Let’s dive into a renter’s dilemma I hear time and again: “I’ve done everything, but my rental still doesn’t feel like home.”

Have you ever experienced that? I have - especially in the early years of my renting journey, when I thought adding shelves, swapping out light shades, and hanging my favourite crewelwork behind the bed was enough to make a space mine.

Little did I realise that those efforts, meant to foster a sense of belonging, were futile because I was skipping the very first step of environmental psychology: the act of cleaning.

Not just the obvious wipe-down kind, but the deep, reset-everything kind that makes any place feel like a fresh start.

Why cleaning matters in a rental

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Environmental psychology might sound technical, but really it just means that the spaces we live in shape how we feel.

You might know that restless, heavy feeling when the room’s a mess and you can’t quite settle? On the flip side, walking into a freshly cleaned room feels like an instant release - as if someone has taken all your burdens away.

In a rental, this philosophy shows up most clearly. I am a firm believer that homes, rented or owned, hold the footprints of the lives lived in them before us.

The lingering smells a diffuser can’t disguise; the mystery stains camouflaging in the carpet; the rogue fluff balls in hidden corners - it’s all there. We might not always see it, but our soul senses it, and can feel the unease.

How I reset a rental

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The very first thing I do is shift my mindset. Yes, it might be a stranger’s old flat, but I’m turning it into a home of my own - embracing it with care.

My cleaning checklist

Windows: Open them all wide to let fresh air circulate - ventilation is key. Wipe with old newspaper for a streak-free finish.

Open them all wide to let fresh air circulate - ventilation is key. Wipe with old newspaper for a streak-free finish. Work your way down: Grab an extendable pole with a microfibre cloth or feather duster. Clear cobwebs, wipe light fixtures (and bulbs), and work your way down the walls and trim.

Grab an extendable pole with a microfibre cloth or feather duster. Clear cobwebs, wipe light fixtures (and bulbs), and work your way down the walls and trim. Furniture: Air the cushions in the sun, wash all covers (check the care label first), and vacuum every upholstered surface.

Air the cushions in the sun, wash all covers (check the care label first), and vacuum every upholstered surface. Lampshades: Use a lint roller to clean off dust.

Use a lint roller to clean off dust. Appliances: Pull them out and wipe carefully. Descale kettles or coffee makers and clean crumbs and grease from the sides.

Pull them out and wipe carefully. Descale kettles or coffee makers and clean crumbs and grease from the sides. Kitchen cabinets: Clean the tops and line them with newspaper to catch grease. Wipe doors inside and out, and unscrew knobs and handles for a proper wash.

Clean the tops and line them with newspaper to catch grease. Wipe doors inside and out, and unscrew knobs and handles for a proper wash. Mattress: Sprinkle bicarbonate of soda, leave for a while, then vacuum. Invest in a good-quality protector.

Sprinkle bicarbonate of soda, leave for a while, then vacuum. Invest in a good-quality protector. Blinds: Slip an old sock over your hand, dampen lightly, and wipe each slat. Baby wipes work well too.

Slip an old sock over your hand, dampen lightly, and wipe each slat. Baby wipes work well too. Fridge: Wash drawers and shelves in soapy water. Leave some baking soda inside to neutralise smells.

Wash drawers and shelves in soapy water. Leave some baking soda inside to neutralise smells. Carpets: Sprinkle baking soda, leave for 30 minutes, then vacuum.

Sprinkle baking soda, leave for 30 minutes, then vacuum. Oven: Soak racks in hot, soapy water. Scrub stubborn gunk with bicarbonate of soda and lemon.

Soak racks in hot, soapy water. Scrub stubborn gunk with bicarbonate of soda and lemon. Tiles: Use a steamer to loosen dirt from tiles and grout.

Use a steamer to loosen dirt from tiles and grout. Showerhead: Soak in vinegar overnight to remove limescale and hard-water build-up.

Soak in vinegar overnight to remove limescale and hard-water build-up. Toilet: Scrub thoroughly with disinfectant - three times!

Scrub thoroughly with disinfectant - three times! Radiators: Use a hairdryer on cool to blow out dust between the fins.

Use a hairdryer on cool to blow out dust between the fins. Extractor fans: Pop off the cover and vacuum it clean.

Pop off the cover and vacuum it clean. Washing machine: Run a hot cycle with vinegar or a cleaning tablet to clear old detergent build-up.

Run a hot cycle with vinegar or a cleaning tablet to clear old detergent build-up. Behind the sink taps: Use a toothbrush and vinegar to remove any gunk.

Use a toothbrush and vinegar to remove any gunk. Deep cleaning is that unseen labour of love that clears the way for the joy of decorating - bringing us closer to the heart of our home.

So I grab my Scrub Daddy, microfibre cloths, and a good podcast to make the job less of a slog. Suddenly, this tedious cleaning task feels less like a chore and more like a thoughtful first step in building a bond with the space.