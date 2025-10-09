Not all storage needs to be built-in – the nifty ways I store stuff in my rental home that won't offend the landlord

Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

The mayhem of the summer holidays might be over, but it’s left me with a sobering reminder of just how important clever storage really is. Having the whole brood under one roof is fun, but by mid-August the house felt as though it had shrunk overnight. Every room slowly turned into an obstacle course, complete with phone chargers trailing across the floor and hoodies draped over every chair.

Summer holidays have a way of making even the most organised homes buckle under the weight of clutter. And in rented spaces, where storage is mostly an afterthought, the struggle feels even harder. Way harder. Which is why, as the September reset rolls in, I felt it was the perfect moment to share some of my practical yet stylish storage solutions.

Beneath the bed

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

I discovered this gem late in my renting journey and honestly regret not using it sooner: the ottoman bed. It’s been a complete game-changer. As renters, we need to use every overlooked corner, and the space under the bed is brilliant to keep clutter out of sight. If an ottoman isn’t an option, a high bed frame works just as well.

It is the right spot for seasonal clothes, extra bedding or craft supplies. In my daughter’s bedroom, a high bed frame lets her roll a crafting table underneath, ready to pull out whenever she needs it. A little tip: if your bed sits too low, bed risers like these from Amazon can add enough height to make room to fit larger boxes underneath.

Behind the door

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

My rental has a small kitchen, and counter space instantly disappears experimenting with a new ramen recipe. That’s where my over-the-door organiser (similar to this Amazon one) comes in. Zero commitment, no nails and best of all, you always know where the brown sugar is. These organisers work in every room. In the bathroom, they hold toiletries, skincare, or spare loo rolls. In children’s bedrooms, they are great to store hair accessories, soft toys, or bedtime books. Versatile, right?

Against the wall

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

In a rented home, vertical spaces have so much potential. I needed a workspace in my bedroom, so I used pieces from the IKEA HEJNE and IVAR ranges to DIY shelves above my desk without drilling any holes. It gave me room to display my accessories, while all the clutter found a home in the storage boxes, making the room feel instantly organised.

Make storage fun!

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

When budgets are tight, storage is the perfect place to experiment. When we first moved in, I used an old drum as a quirky bedside table, doubling as storage for books and bedtime essentials.I also placed a patterned Hobbycraft box on top as a hiding spot for tangled chargers. This whole setup cost almost nothing, yet it felt stylish and practical.

Wall-friendly fixes

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Who says you need a drill every time you want more storage?Lightweight hooks, key holders or slim shelves work beautifully with Command strips. Essentials stay organised, and within reach without risking your deposit. I always think of small tweaks where storage can double as decor

Buy that basket

What’s not to love about baskets? Portable, affordable, and endlessly versatile, they are brilliant for renters. Leave one by the door to swallow up shoes, or keep them in the living roomto gather cushions, blankets, or the toys that never seem to stay put for an instant clutter control.

Trinket trays

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Trinket trays turn clutter into charm and give the sweetest excuse to use souvenir plates, retro ceramics, or quirky charity shop treasures.They are just the right size to store keys, jewellery, or coins, and they prove that organisation doesn’t have to be boring. Scatter them like confetti.

Rethink the gaps

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

The trick is to reframe 'dead' spaces as opportunities. This little cabinet was an eBay find and slots neatly in the narrow gap between the two rooms, a space which usually ends up wasted. It now houses Hama beads, loom bands, and tester pots. Finding the right piece for an awkward gap always feels rewarding. I am fully convinced that storage doesn’t just save space, it saves sanity. And in a rental, that’s worth its weight in gold.