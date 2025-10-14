This clever storage trick hides your robot vacuum without compromising its cleaning ability – I’m seeing them everywhere online

'Robot garages’ may sound a little too futuristic for your liking, but I promise they’re not as scary as they sound. In fact, they’re fast becoming a fuss-free way to hide a robot vacuum cleaner in a home, and I’ve become a little bit obsessed with them.

Yes, as Ideal Home’s resident floorcare expert, I’ll be honest and say that the best robot vacuums have won me over in recent months. Being able to vacuum (and often mop) my floors without actually doing the work has saved me hours of cleaning each week, and I’m fully converted to the hands-free lifestyle. But one thing I wish I knew before buying a robot vacuum cleaner is that these appliances are often big, clunky, and ugly.

And while there are so many ways to hide a vacuum cleaner, I always thought that the options for hiding a robot vacuum cleaner were a little thin on the ground… until now. Not only have robot garages inspired me to build one in my own home, but the myriad of alternative robot vacuum storage options have me wanting to buy another just so I can try them out, too.

What is a robot garage?

Ultimately, a robot garage offers you the chance to hide your robot vacuum cleaner without compromising on its autonomous, hands-free cleaning powers. And by building or buying a robot garage, you can keep this eyesore appliance out of the way and maintain a clutter-free home in the process.

Of course, the caveat is that the robot garage must always be accessible to the robot vacuum cleaner, so it can travel to and from the docking station without human interference. It also needs to be accessible to you, so you can complete general robot vacuum maintenance, like emptying the dust canister and filling up the water tanks if you have a robot vacuum mop.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Depending on your DIY skills, you could build something completely from scratch, like TikTok’s @the_ideadad did when he built a Roomba garage that looks like a stylish planter. However, the beauty of a robot garage is that there aren’t any set rules, so you can design your own or simply adjust a piece of furniture that you already have in your home.

If you’re a fan of IKEA PAX hacks, you could even take inspiration from the below, which is my favourite robot garage I’ve seen so far.

In fact, what I love about Vita at @belgravehome’s IKEA hack is that it didn’t start as a dedicated robot garage. The PAX wardrobes were originally built to house the everyday bits and bobs she didn’t want on show, like coats and shoes, but they eventually customised their design to allow their robot vacuum access in and out.

She told me, ‘We tried a few different spots to store our robot vacuum – first the kitchen, but it never felt quite right. In the end, we incorporated it into our PAX wardrobe, which turned out to be the perfect place. Coats, shoes and the vacuum all live together neatly – and because robot vacuums can sometimes have a slight smell from dirty water, keeping it in a cupboard is ideal.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Raeside)

But if you want to make the most of a robot garage in your own home, you’ll need to ensure you choose the right space. For starters, the robot garage cannot be in a ‘no-go’ area on your map, and it’ll need to have sufficient space around it to find its way back home without any complications or impassable obstructions.

Of course, you’ll also need to have a plug socket nearby to ensure the robot vacuum can charge itself and perform any self-cleaning routines as soon as it parks itself back in the garage.

Alternative ways to hide a robot vacuum cleaner

I love the idea of a robot garage and currently have plans to build one myself, but if it’s not quite the right option for you, there are so many other ways to hide a robot vacuum cleaner. These are some of my favourites.

1. Buy a robot vacuum storage cupboard

If your DIY skills don’t stretch as far as building your own robot garage, there are pre-made products on the market to make your life easier. In fact, robot vacuum storage cupboards are becoming more and more popular, especially on Amazon.

These cabinets and cupboards are specifically designed for robot vacuums, so they have space for the docking station and for the robot vacuum itself to get in and out. In many cases, they also have an extra drawer for actual storage, too.

2. Disguise it

As eufy spokesperson Sarah Mansell explains, ‘We know some people worry about where to discreetly dock their robot vacuums, with popular spots including under a console table or in a utility room.’ But if you want to hide a robot vacuum a bit more, disguising it is always a good shout.

Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather, has done just that by placing her robot vacuum cleaner and mop on the floor beside the banquette seating in her kitchen. She then used it as a makeshift table to house a decorative vase - like this Arley Whitewashed Terracotta Jug, £70 from The White Company - so you can only really see the appliance if you’re standing right in front of it.

How Heather hides her dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum with Mop, £1,199.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

3. Pop it behind your sofa

The best sofas can also be used to your advantage if you want to hide a robot vacuum - especially if you have a sufficient gap between your sofa and the wall, or another piece of furniture. After all, not everyone can make the most of this storage hack.

This is echoed by Katie Lilywhite, floorcare expert at AO.com, who says, ‘One of the easiest solutions is to park your robot vacuum beneath your sofa – make sure there’s enough space for it to glide in and out. Try to keep a clear path around its docking station so it can easily charge up without getting stuck.

4. Choose a smaller model

If you really don’t have the space to hide a robot vacuum cleaner and its dock, another option is to simply choose a smaller model. In most cases, this will be one without an auto-empty docking station. So, all you need to store is the robot vacuum cleaner itself and the much smaller charging station.

Smaller models suit smaller homes, as they can be stored underneath furniture and in the smaller nooks and crannies of your home. Just remember that these models will require more hands-on maintenance from you, as you’ll need to empty the dust canister regularly.

The Hoover HG2 Turbo Slim, £269 at Very, tucked underneath a bookshelf (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

5. Opt for style and substance

Of course, everything I’m saying above is based on the idea that you’d want to hide your robot vacuum. But what if you didn’t want to? Many robot vacuum cleaners offer both style and substance, and you might choose a model to show off for you and your guests to enjoy in plain sight.

Alternatively, you could choose one that blends with its background. So, if you have white walls, opt for a white robot vacuum cleaner that won’t stand out like a sore thumb. Allow it to blend with your home decor, and it’ll look less conspicuous.

So, would you be willing to add a robot garage to your home?