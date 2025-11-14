I’m a dog owner and these are 5 easy tasks I do to keep my home clean, especially over muddy paw season

Content creator Lucy Kalice is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on cleaning, home decor and making the most of small spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

Having a dog is one of the best things in the world. The unconditional love, the long walks and the endless cuddles on the sofa are a few of my favourite things about being a dog mum. But let’s be honest, there is a downside to dog life and it comes in the form of muddy paws.

Obviously dogs don’t wear shoes that they can take off at the front door once they’ve been outside, so the muddy paws quickly turn into muddy floors and before you know it you’re having to deep clean your floors for the third time in 24 hours.

Now there is an obvious way to avoid the muddy paws and its to steer clear of muddy areas when your dog goes outside…but where’s the fun in that?! So instead, I like to implement some tricks to muddy paw proof my house during muddy paw season. And you’re in luck because I’m going to share them with you…

1. I keep towels by all exit and entry points

During the autumn and winter months I put a towel next to both the front and back door to dry my dog after we’ve been outside. If you have a small dog like me, you will know it’s not just their paws that get dirty, it’s all of them… from their tummies to their legs and even their faces. The towel is especially handy when it's been raining to dry them off. Trust me it pays to be pup-pared.

2. I add a doormat inside

I expect most people have door mats on the inside of their house- if you don’t you’re barking mad….seriously. My dog knows to wait on the door mat to have his paws wiped (yes we’ve trained him well). Even if we were to avoid the muddy areas on our walks, our dog goes in the garden to play so having those towels and mats means we can stop the mud from coming in.

3. I have a supply of paw cleaner / pet safe wipes

Pet safe wipes like these from Bugalugs are a great way to wipe your dogs paws of any dirt. These are great to keep in the car so when you go for walks you can wipe your dogs paws before they get back in the car. You can also get paw cleaner cups which have soft bristles inside to loosen any dirt in your dogs paws. I haven’t tried these cups myself but I know people that do use them and like them.

4. I pop blankets on soft furnishings

Most people have blankets on their sofas to make them look more cosy. Me? I have blankets on my sofas to stop them from getting dirty. It’s the best home hack because it looks chic but it’s also so practical. I don’t know if anyone else’s dog is the same but my dog will only lay on the bit of the sofa which is covered by the blanket. It means that instead of having the deep clean the sofa all the time, I can just pop the blanket in the washing machine when it needs a refresh…work smarter not harder!

5. I stay on top of dog grooming

My maltipoo pup Dudley needs a groom every 6-8 weeks. When his fur gets longer it get more dirt stuck in it and this can add to the mud in the house. Of course different dogs have different grooming needs but if you keep on top of it, your house will stay cleaner for longer.

All of these hacks are Dudley approved so which ones will you be doing to keep your home paws-itively clean?