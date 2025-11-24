I didn’t think I’d love a doormat this much, but this £15 Amazon bestseller is so good I’ve already bought two more
I'm a Cleaning Editor, and it's my must-have product for winter
Working for a homes magazine means that I see a lot of pretty houses, furniture and decor. But as Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and floorcare expert, it’s fair to say that my favourite things are a little more practical than pretty. Case in point? I’m obsessed with this Muddy Mat Highly Absorbent Microfiber Door Mat, currently £15.21 at Amazon.
As I’ve recently replaced the hard flooring in my home, I’m doing everything I can to keep it clean. And while I’m avoiding the common floor cleaning mistakes and using my favourite floorcare appliances regularly, there’s no denying that the autumn and winter months are tough on our flooring due to changes in the weather and even changes in internal temperatures.
In fact, my dog continually runs into the house with muddy paws, dust levels are higher than ever as we've put the heating on, and our wet shoes threaten to leave dirt and moisture in their wake. But while my floors *should* be filthy as a result, I swear by my absorbent doormats to keep them filth-free. And I’m not the only one who loves them, as this game-changing product is an Amazon bestseller, too.
Although there are a lot of things I regret after replacing my flooring, one thing I vowed after the installation was to take much better care of it - especially as the paw-rent of a rabid beast (AKA my dog) who loves to be in the garden even when it’s pouring it down with rain.
So, to protect my floors, I bought my first absorbent doormat to place by the back door in my kitchen. And while I was a little upset to see it wasn't the most aesthetic or stylish addition to my home, I quickly realised that looks aren't everything.
The Muddy Mat comes in 27 different sizes - from a doormat size like mine - to much larger runner-style rugs and even full-size area rugs, and uses a plush 1-inch chenille that can absorb up to five times its weight in water.
This means it can absorb and trap moisture from your pets’ wet paws, muddy shoes, and even your feet when you step out of the shower (yep, you can use it as a bath mat!). It’s also extremely soft and versatile - and I’ve layered one of mine over a step we have by the back door to ensure every inch is covered.
In fact, I love the Muddy Mat so much that I’ve already bought two more - one for our front door and a third for my mum’s house when we visit with the dog and don’t want to be thrown out for dirtying her pristine floors.
Just please ignore the ugly letterbox post catcher on the front door (which is there due to the aforementioned rabid beast who likes to eat post). I’m currently on the lookout for a slightly less hideous alternative, and have my eyes on this Letterbox Cage, £22.99 at Amazon.
The only thing I will say is that it’s quite tough to vacuum as it’s just a little too thick, but I clean mine by giving it a good shake outside every couple of days and then popping it in the washing machine for a cold, gentle/delicates cycle for a deep clean every now and then. After that, it looks good as new.
And while I opted for the charcoal colour in my house, there are also 21 different colourways to choose from, including pink, green, blue and even white - although, in my opinion, the latter just seems like a disaster waiting to happen if you use it anywhere other than your bathroom.
Don’t just take my word for it, though. The Muddy Mat has over 35,000 reviews on Amazon - and an average star rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.
One customer raved, ‘A perfect door mat at last! Great quality, thick and heavy, so it doesn’t move,’ while another wrote, ‘Looks like a bath mat but really absorbs water. I put mine on top of my usual indoor mat when it’s raining a lot - no more drenched mat or water being walked into the house by humans or pets!’
Winter flooring protection must-haves
Although it's my job to test the best mops (and I therefore have many to choose from), this is the model I'm obsessed with at the moment. This electric mop cleans twice as fast as a regular mop, and is super easy to use.
I always use my DIY floor cleaner to clean my floors, and you'll need some white vinegar to make it. I prefer the lemon scent as it doesn't burn the nostrils quite as much - just don't use it on natural stone or unsealed wood floors.
So, if you buy anything to protect your floors this winter, let it be this!
