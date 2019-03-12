How to build a house – the cost, procedure and how to find a plot for a new home

So you love a Lego set and fancy a go at the grown-up version – a self build? Far from being child’s play, building your own home is one of the biggest and bravest moves you’ll ever make. But it can also be hugely rewarding, and a way to create a home that’s perfect for you, from the size of the bathroom to the shape of the staircase.

Our guide to the basics of how to build a house covers how to get started and what you can expect from your budget.

How do I find a plot?

Firstly, decide where you’d like to live then contact local agents and sign up with online plot search portals. It’s also worth driving around to identify any in-fill sites. Also check the local councils for new planning applications – then approach the applicant direct to avoid estate agent fees.

And don’t discount plots with properties on them. If they’re unsafe (and not Listed), the planning office should support demolition of the site.

PlotBrowser.com is a free online search portal that includes links to local authority planning application searches so you can easily check on a plot’s planning status.

How much does it cost to build a house?

On top of the plot fee, and any resultant legal costs, around £1,500- £3,000 per sq m is a fair guide for self-builders. There are additional costs that could trip you up though. For example, the price of connecting to services depends on how close the plot is to existing supplies.

Do you have a mortgage if you build your own house?

You can finance building a house with a mortgage, yes. Though you’ll need a reasonably large deposit (at least 15 per cent), both for the land and the build costs.

First, you’ll need to set – and stick to – a realistic budget for the land purchase and build costs. It’s vital to the success of your project. Factor in a contingency fund of at least 10 to 15 per cent of the budget that’s covered your financing from the start. Don’t, and you may find the money hard to come by down the line.

Get a ‘decision in principle’ from a mortgage lender before you start looking for a plot of land, so you know exactly how much you can borrow.

Money for self-build projects is released in stages as the build progresses. Usually after a stage is completed but sometimes before, which is much better for your cash flow.

Top tip: BuildStore explains self-build finance options and includes guides on how self-build mortgages work. Its mortgage brokers can also help secure finance.

Who will build my house?

The most popular route is to commission either an architect or developer to design and build your home. This kind of turnkey solution, which includes planning permission and design fees, is the quickest, and least stressful, route.

Specialist kit house companies often offer a range of packages, depending on your budget and how much you want to do yourself. It can be as little as making and installing a timber frame, right up to final fix and decorating. Another popular route is to hire a local building firm with site manager, who will work to your drawings.

How can I keep costs low?

Project-managing your own build can save around 15-20 per cent of your build costs, but do be sure you have the time, energy and nous to research the best materials, haggle down prices and source and manage trades efficiently.

If you have the skills and time available, a completely DIY build is undoubtedly the cheapest, but rarely the fastest route. Keep the design simple and you can build a comfortable four-bed home with a footprint of 150 sq m for about £150,000-200,000.

Three of the best kit houses

Best for a fast build

A pre-made timber frame helped this house get built in just 14 weeks.

Enquire online: Denwell 3,283 sq ft cottage, guide build cost £455,000, Scotframe

Best for first-time housebuilders

This classic country-style property is aimed at those getting on the ladder for the first time.

Enquire online: Caxton 1,740 sq ft cottage, guide build cost £242,000, Potton

Best natural construction

This building has been 100 per cent tested for harmful substances and is allergy-friendly.

Enquire online: Bowles 1,210 sq ft bungalow, guide build cost £316,000, Baufritz

For more advice, Potton’s one-day Introduction to Self-Build & Finding Land is one of many free seminars at the company’s Cambridgeshire HQ. Follow the link above to find out more.

Good luck!