How to get hold of two free tickets to the Homebuilding & Renovating Show
Creating your dream home? We have just the thing to help you!
Renovating your home is exciting and rewarding, but it’s not without its challenges.
A visit to the Southern Homebuilding & Renovating Show, at Sandown Park, Surrey on the 1 & 2 July, will give you confidence in your renovation ideas, and help you make sure you have the right tools for the job. If you register now you'll also be able to nab yourself two free tickets, worth £24*.
For two days, Sandown Park will become home to hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of products, which you’ll be able to see, touch and compare all under one roof - saving you precious time to get your perfect home heading in the right direction.
The event will also feature two specialised theatres where you’ll gain insider tips and tricks from the best in the home building and renovating space. Hear seminar discussions on topics including Wow Factor Design - and How to Get it, and From Old Home to Eco Home – How to Make Your Home Warm and Comfortable and Slash Your Fuel Bills!
Short, sharply focussed masterclasses with live demonstrations will give you invaluable information into everything from furniture and timber frames to briefing architects on your project.
You can take full advantage of the experts on-site by booking a one-on-one consultation with a professional in our Advice Centre. Whatever the question, our experts are here to help.
After a visit to the Home Energy Academy, you will understand how you can make the most of the energy in your home. Save money on your bills and reduce your carbon footprint with our tailored advice.
Not only can you claim 2 free tickets to the Southern Homebuilding & Renovating Show, but you’ll also save money with exclusive show offers and discounts! Not a bad deal for a wealth of new ideas and inspiration to create your dream home and crack one with that extension idea you've been planning.
If you can’t make it to Surrey 1 & 2 July, you check out other Homebuilding & Renovating Show events throughout the year.
*Saving based on full priced tickets for two people. Offer ends at 3pm the day before the show. Children aged 16 and under go free.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
