Enjoy dramatic design at home by decorating with darker colours

13 images

When it comes to wall colours, we might automatically reach for the light neutral paints and wallpapers in the DIY shop because we imagine that they are more versatile as a base for decorating. However, when it comes to updating your home, there’s really no reason to be afraid of the dark. In fact deep, moody and dramatic hues can create beautifully sophisticated and luxurious living rooms, bedrooms and even kitchens areas, and should never be dismissed out of hand. Although instinctively we might think that midnight blues, gunmetal greys, forest greens or opulent purples are colder and make spaces feel smaller, that is not actually the case; if used on all four walls, darker colours actually perform a visual trick and make a room feel bigger. Done well, they also have a cosy, cocooning feel that makes a space feel more welcoming and comfortable than cooler colours might.

Whether it’s plain paintwork or patterned wallpaper and fabrics, dark decorating can make a strong base for brighter coloured accessories, light furniture and metallic accents – the contrast between colourways really makes the lighter shades pop to become a feature or focal point of a room. Additionally, layering dark coloured textures, from the carpet or glossy flooring upwards, provides even more depth, and this type of tactile scheme makes for a really rich luxe look. Don’t just take our word for it – see for yourself! These schemes should convert even the most ardent minimalists out there…