This modern cottage is designed for family life and style

This house is an extended modern country cottage, with a hallway, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, downstairs cloakroom, laundry room, four bedrooms and family bathroom. And despite there being a trio of energetic youngsters, it's surprisingly calm, too. ‘Children's toys can get totally out of control,’ says homeowner Tori, ‘but we do try to keep on top of it.’

Known for her fabrics and curtains, textile designer Tori Murphy has woven her interior design magic throughout her Nottinghamshire home, where she lives with her husband and three children.

It's no surprise Toris designs feature heavily in the room schemes – and help with creating a home that both grown-ups and kids enjoy. ‘If we can literally pull the curtain at the end of the day and turn it into our space again, then it's a practical and easy solution for a daily challenge.’

Remodelling the property

Walls in Stony Ground, Farrow & Ball. Chair covered in Tick Cotton Fabric in Black, Tori Murphy (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The house was very different when Tori and partner Joby first saw it, as the previous owners had lived there for best part of 50 years.

‘We totally remodelled, raised the ceilings, extended, added new staircases and new bathrooms,’ Tori says. Much of the renovation can be credited to teamwork – Tori’s eye for colour and pattern works well with Joby’s practical skills and design ingenuity.

Making the house into a home has been an evolutionary and enjoyable process. ‘There's a lot to be said for growing into a house,' Tori says. 'We painted rooms certain colours at the beginning but over time, we changed them.’

Currently, mood-enhancing warm tones have become favourites, such as Bath Stone by Little Greene and Dead Salmon by Farrow & Ball. ‘When the sun is up, it's almost like a white, but then as the day goes on and evening comes, it takes on an enveloping, deep, earthy hue.’

Exterior

The exterior of the house has a charming modern country feel, with a timber-framed porch. The coupled property extended the property, adding extra rooms, staircases and bathrooms, to bring it up to date for modern family life.

Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home and Tori’s favourite room. The warm palette of colours makes it an inviting space to be in during the day and evening.

Rich pink and ochre shades are grounded with a grey-black for the kitchen units, Corian worktops and striped fabric. Shaker units, open shelving and rustic ceramics create a relaxed country vibe.

The kitchen units are handmade by Joby, who also created the dresser by taking someone else's unwanted kitchen island, cutting it in half and repurposing it. Tori then added a pretty curtain.

Hallway

Bench seat in Rose Fabric in Black, Tori Murphy (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A hallway bench cushion features Tori’s pretty monochromatic rose design. The built-in bench with drawers and a peg rail provide storage space for the family’s coats, boots and shoes.

Living room

Curtain in Linen Fabric in Sand, Tori Murphy (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The living room is a cosy space with a wood-burning stove added for warmth. An ochre linen curtain puddles onto the living room floor while screening the cupboard’s contents – a design trick Tori has used throughout the house to hide clutter.

Tori had a career in fashion before studying for an MA in textiles at the Royal College of Art. It's a background she brings into her business and the design of her home.

‘I like to think that as a designer I have come in from a different direction and that through the business we offer the idea of it being more like dressing your home or dressing your windows,’ she says, referring to a window or door as a silhouette or mannequin.

‘So, you're looking at it and you're pulling it in at the waist with your tie back, or you're accessorising it at the top with trims and ruffles.’

Landing

White-painted floorboards create a light, bright and fresh feel upstairs. Tori likes to mix old and new furniture for a lived-in, welcoming look.

On the upstairs landing, an antique chest of drawers provides storage and a place to display family memorabilia.

Main bedroom

Walls in Stony Ground, Farrow & Ball. Curtains behind the bed and in alcove in Stone Linen; Daphne upholstered headboard in Long Island Cotton Claret, cushion and footstool in Long Island Cotton Blush, all Tori Murphy (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The couple's bedroom is a joyful, grown-up and hugely personal space that showcases several of Tori’s designs as well as her favourite colour combination of blush and black.

Anupholstered headboard in a statement stripe has huge visual appeal and is complemented with a decorative curtain behind and coordinating scatter cushion.

An alcove has been transformed into an elegant dressing area and fashioned with a sweeping style curtain with ruffled top. The vintage doll’s house was Tori’s when she was young.

Guest bedroom

Walls in Bath Stone, Little Greene (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A rich and buttery neutral shade on the walls creates a warm, welcoming feel. Tori has accessorised with pretty vintage textiles and floral artwork in a range of complementary pink tones, perfectly balanced with one of her cushions in a black and white stripe.

Daughter's bedroom

Their daughter’s bedroom is full of personality and showcases her love of horses with her gymkhana rosettes horses on display.

A small vintage table and Ercol chair, repainted in a candy pink shade, combine to create a charming desk area for craft and homework.

Bathroom

White walls and a marble bath surround combine to create a clean, peaceful vibe in the bathroom.

A vintage wood chair and one of Tori’s fabric bows on the wall above the bath add charm.

This article first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors magazine. To subscribe, click here.