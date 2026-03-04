Yesterday I ventured up to Birmingham to spend the day exploring everything new in the world of kitchen ideas and bathrooms. The reason for this journey was to attend KBB - Europe's leading kitchen, bathroom and bedroom exhibition.

It's a chance to explore everything that is new from some of the biggest brands in the industry, discovering new cooking innovations, trending surfaces and brand new products that haven't yet hit the market. 20,000 steps later and I've discovered some of the most exciting launches you'll want to know about if you're planning a kitchen or bathroom renovation.

I've summarised the long list of newness to 5 top picks that I was instantly wowed by. From rich tile colours to clever kitchen tech, and the latest innovations for bathrooms, here's what you need to know about.

1. Cola tiles at Ca' Pietra

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

My first stop of the day was Ca' Pietra to explore their newest tile launches. The beautiful stand (which won Best Bathroom Stand) featured an abundance of Australian-inspired nooks with soft neutral hues and textured tiles, inspiring us to create depth even with a pared-back colour scheme.

However, it was naturally the bolder tiles that captured my heart. Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, explained how this rich brown hue is proving to be remarkably popular with customers and is set to replace cooler-toned dark colours, like navy, that trended in previous years. Whether you use it in a neutral kitchen colour scheme to add depth or in a small cloakroom to colour drench in a dramatic shade, cola is set to be a big trend for 2026.

Stone Glaze Ceramic Cola Gloss Brick View at capietra.com The glossy, chocolate finish of this ceramic tile is good enough to eat. Create a dramatic backsplash in a neutral kitchen with this rich colour.

2. AEG's ultra-quiet dishwasher

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

One of the best parts of KBB is getting to explore the latest tech and hear directly from the experts about how these products have been developed to be market-leading.

My biggest wow-moment was AEG's ultra-quiet dishwasher, which is set to be released later this year. As someone who is constantly irritated by super loud appliances in my open plan kitchen, I know this would personally be a game-changer.

It operates at 35dB - for context, the noise level of a regular conversation is approximately 60dB, so you won't have to be shouting over your dishwasher to hear each other speak. It also has a clever revolving spray on the base, so even though it uses less water than regular dishwashers, you won't compromise on cleanliness.

3. Woodio's colourful basins

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

Woodio is a new brand discovery for me. While KBB allows you to hear from the biggest names in kitchens and bathrooms, smaller emerging brands showcase their products and it's great to find fresh voices.

Woodio's sinks, baths, toilets and bathroom surfaces are made from wood particles and available in a huge array of fun colours. Rainbow-inspired basins were a big trend at KBB but the formation of these put a spin on what other brands are doing. Based out of Finland, they're a fabulous, eco-friendly option and an easy way to achieve a Scandi look.

4. BORA's innovative QVac

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

I had already heard about this innovative new release from Bora via Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, who had the chance to play around with it a few weeks ago.

However, it was hard for me to grapple with until I saw it in person myself. Bora has released a vacuum sealer which can either be freestanding or built into your worktop, as can be seen above. It has three buttons inside which allow you to vacuum seal Bora's tupperware for marinating meat, bottles, and vacuum-packed bags.

On average, it allows your food to last 3 times as longer as it usually would, helping to avoid food waste. It's a fun little device which would elevate cooking and food storage - it retails for around £350 too, making it a perfect addition to a kitchen that will prove to be invaluable.

5. Pot rails at Hendel & Hendel

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

I recently wrote about Gordon Ramsey's clever pot rail in his London home, and it's not just him who is making use of this antique-inspired feature - pot rails are popping up in some of the most stylish kitchens.

Further evidence of this is Hendel & Hendel's collection of brass pot rails that are launching later this year. Whether positioned above a hob for pots, pans and utensils or in a utility room to store hanging cleaning tools, it's the ultimate way to create clever storage that also adds character to your kitchen.

I love the subtle differences in profile of these rails from Hendel & Hendel - the rounded edge is perfect for traditional homes whereas the square profile will add a bolder, contemporary touch.

The best part of KBB is seeing the new launches first hand, but the worst part is having to wait for them to be available to buy. If you're looking for more inspiration in the meantime, explore 2026's kitchen trends to see the other colours, materials and cabinet styles that will be big this year.