6 ways to make your patio look more expensive than it really is – garden designers use these tricks to elevate a patio without breaking the bank

Patios are among the most common features of UK gardens, but styling them doesn’t have to cost the earth. There are so many ways to make your patio look expensive on a budget.

In fact, many of the best patio ideas are really purse-friendly. You’ll just need a few planting and lighting tricks up your sleeve, along with other garden design tips that can completely transform a patio.

I spoke to garden designers to find out how to make a patio look expensive on a budget. Here are some of my favourites – I’ll be using their ideas in my own garden this year!

1. Go for warm lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A few thoughtful garden lighting ideas can completely transform the look of an outdoor space, and if you want to make your patio look more expensive, it’s best to steer clear of harsher hues.

‘Always go for super warm lights and avoid bright white lights for a more expensive look,’ says RHS award-winning garden designer Zoe Claymore.

Whether you go for festoon, table or wall lighting, stick to gold tones for a pricier look. I also find warm lighting a lot more cosy, perfect for relaxing evenings in the garden. Zoe thinks there’s one type of lighting that works even better, though.

‘For a higher-end look at a purse-friendly point, invest in some really attractive designer portable lantern lights,’ she suggests. ‘This saves on installing expensive electrics, and creates beautiful, atmospheric zones and moods. They’re a quick way to make a patio feel more luxurious and also more sustainable and wildlife-friendly than permanent fixings.’

Zoe used lanterns in her Wildlife Trust's British Rainforest Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show last year.

These wood-look LED lanterns from B&Q are so simple and affordable, but they look a lot dearer than they are!

2. Repeat your planting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Both Zoe and garden designer Harriet Worsley suggest planting lots of the same type of plant around your patio for a more expensive look. That sounds like a lot of money spent on plants, but there are actually a few budget-friendly ways to do it.

‘One of the cheapest ways to lift your garden beds is by planting bulbs – swathes of tulips for the spring, and lilies in the summer,’ says Harriet. ‘Mass plant one colour for impact. White flowers also look good at night.’

Zoe agrees, ‘Don’t buy one plant, but 10 and position them around the space. Or, choose a colour and then repeat – in plants and fabrics or furnishings – so perhaps a similar colour shade for cushions and a rose.'

There are plenty of bulbs you can plant in March for summer colour, like Oriental Lily 'Star Gazer' from Crocus.

3. Create an obelisk focal point

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Zoe told me that structural focal points can elevate a patio – and even when space and budget are at a premium, there are ways to work a centrepiece in.

‘A favourite in high-end gardens and patios are large trees in pots, but you can achieve a similar look for less with a beautiful obelisk or plant support within a pot,’ she says.

It’s also a brilliant wildlife garden idea, if you choose pollinator-friendly climbing plants.

‘Use climbers such as jasmine, honeysuckle or roses and position your planter opposite a window or door so it acts as a focal point,’ says Zoe. ‘Or, place an arch at the end of the patio to give it that sense of threshold.’

These sophisticated black metal obelisks from Dobies are perfect for growing climbing plants.

4. Focus on soft furnishings

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A patio should feel as good as it looks, and curating a cosy outdoor living area can make it seem even more expensive than it really is. It’s all about enhancing your garden furniture ideas with soft furnishings, according to Harriet.

‘For the summer, patterned cushions, padded seat cushions on benches and outdoor rugs can add magic so that your terrace feels like an outdoor room,’ she says.

This Pack Of Geo Seat Pads Outdoor Garden from The Range look far more expensive than they are.

5. Colour match your gazebo

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Pergola ideas can absolutely transform a patio, but they’re not always the most budget-friendly garden structure. A gazebo might seem like the less expensive-looking choice, but following a colour scheme can totally change that.

‘If you can’t afford a pergola, buy a cheap but elegant gazebo or a giant parasol in a bright colour and put a tablecloth on your outdoor table to match,’ suggests Harriet. ‘This will instantly lift a very average space.’

This Christow Tilting Garden Parasol from Debenhams is a delicate shade of green, and so is this Yard Green Hessle Stripe Outdoor Cushion from George Home.

6. Think about year-round planting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd Davies)

There are plenty of perennials you can plant in March for flowers that come back every year, but if you want year-round greenery, it’s worth planting evergreen varieties, too. A garden that becomes sparse during the colder months can look worse for wear, but a few evergreen plants in pots can uplift a winter patio and make it look more expensive.

‘If you are using your terrace in the winter, focus on evergreen planting so that you don’t have blank spaces of brown soil, and plant plants that spread fast like Vinca and Meuhlenbeckia (but be careful, as they can take over),’ says Harriet.

You can order small pots of Vinca minor (lesser periwinkle) from Crocus.

So there you have it. With a few thoughtful upgrades, your patio can look effortlessly expensive without the need for a hefty price tag.