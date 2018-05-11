It's all over Pinterest and Instagram

We’ll admit, here at Ideal Home Towers, we get pretty excited about most aspects of home furnishing. But a shower screen? Surely there’s nothing that amazing about a simple piece of glass? Well we thought so, until recently, when things like this started popping up on Instagram and Pinterest…

That wetroom panel is gorgeous, no? And it doesn’t stop there. Check out this double door design teamed with fabulous statement floor tiles.

And here’s another one! This time, the owner has gone for a full wet room with luxurious marble-clad walls. Dreamy.

Not enough words indeed!

Unsurprisingly, this stunning new take on a shower screen hasn’t gone unnoticed by the ‘homes community’, with interiors stylists and editors alike singing its stylish praises. But where to buy one? Well the answer is Roman Showers. Meet Liber8…

Enquire online: Liber8 10mm Black Grid Pattern Wetroom Panel, from £552, Roman

Lovely Liber8 takes the humble shower to fashion new heights. Available in five different sizes, from 757mm to 1157mm, the panel can be supported by rods attached to the ceiling or the the wall. Its crittall-style frame is perfect for a more traditional bathroom. But you can also make it look ultra contemporary by creating an entirely monochrome scheme. Large-scale marble tiles are the ultimate sophisticated backdrop, but if you’re on a budget, ice-white metro tiles will work just as well.

‘Our Black Grid Design is very popular in hotel bathrooms,’ says David Osborne, Managing Director of Roman. ‘Its striking and very on-trend design has also proved very popular at international exhibitions, so it was a must-add to our product collection.’

Roman isn’t the only one offering a version of this stylish panel, either. Aston Matthews also has a version – albeit it’s much pricier.

Enquire online: Grid fixed shower panel with outer satin black aluminium frame and anti-limescale clear glass, from £1,233.60, Aston Matthews

And Frontline Bathrooms is also rocking one in its range.

Buy now: Aquaglass+ Velar 8mm Black Framed Walk-In Enclosure, £495, Frontline Bathrooms

We expect more bathroom manufacturers – not to mention homeowners – to jump on the crittall-screen bandwagon before the year is out.