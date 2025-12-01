Habitat has just started stocking Double Wall Mounted Pumps (£60 for two) for showers, and shoppers are raving about these handy storage buys, which have reduced their shower clutter.

Showers are areas of your home that can easily accumulate clutter. With half-empty bottles of shampoo, body scrubs, soaps, razors and loofahs (and the rest), it’s easy to run out of storage in such a small space- which is why we hold small bathroom storage ideas in such high regard here at Ideal Home.

The Simplehuman Double Wall Mounted Pump is designed to remove some of this clutter. The large vessels are designed to hold your shampoo and conditioner so you can do away with messy bottles completely - and shoppers can’t seem to get enough of them.

If you’ve been looking for ways to organise your bathroom , the Simplehuman Double Wall Mounted Pump can help streamline your shower space. Its simple design is similar to what you might spot in a hotel, but its practical features are what make it worth investing in.

The shower dispensers are designed so that you have everything you need within easy reach. It has a hook to hold your razor, loofah and other accessories, while the ergonomic T-bar lever works with your natural grip for one-handed dispensing.

The shower dispenser can be attached to your show wall via double-sided tape, which is included with the product and is ideal if you’re renting, or you can screw them directly into the wall for more secure installation. They come with a manufacturer's 5-year guarantee, and are made from durable, rust-resistant materials, so you don’t have to worry about discolouration.

Not to mention they have received some excellent reviews with shoppers left impressed by how much liquid they hold, as well as how good they are at dealing with shower clutter.

‘This is so much easier than baskets and hanging things and clutter in the shower. They fix to the wall, dispense what you want, and they are not in your way,’ said one.

‘Although expensive, I found them to be of excellent quality. They have really tidied my shower area up. I also love the fact that you can see when your product needs refilling. I can definitely recommend them.’

If the idea of shampoo, conditioner and shower gel bottles littering the floor of your shower or bathroom is a bit of a turn off for your dream bathroom ideas, these handy pumps are a practical and stylish solution.

I've also spotted the single Simplehuman dispenser is on sale for £31.96 at Amazon, and you can also pick up the set of three for £86.03. And I’ve tracked down a few more stylish solutions to tidy and neaten your shower space.

Better Living Double Shower Dispenser £36.95 at Amazon These dispensers have a sleek, modern boxy shape that will suit any contemporary bathroom. Plus, it has two handy storage hooks. 3 Pack Soap Dispenser £23.99 at B&Q These dispensers are a great price and you can use the third for shower gel. Each chamber can hold up to 300ml of liquid. GoodHome Ormara Silver effect Glass & steel Wall-mounted Soap dispenser £16 at B&Q This stylish soap dispenser will add a touch of luxury to your bathroom. Say goodybye to cluttered plastic bottles.

Would you invest in these handy shower dispensers?