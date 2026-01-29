3 bathroom tile trends to watch in 2026 – tactile textures and spa-like schemes to give your bathroom the zhuzh it deserves

The New Year always inspires us to try fresh looks in our homes, and bathroom tile trends are one small element that can have a big impact. Whether you're undergoing a bathroom renovation or just need to update a small area of the space, switching out your tiles to something a tad trendier will rejuvenate the whole look.

Bathroom tile ideas are one of the most important components of a design - essential for creating waterproof surfaces and slip-proof areas that are actually practical for everyday life. And they also offer so many opportunities for creating colourful, creative patterns that change the entire look and feel of your space.

If you're over plain white subway tiles, then these bathroom trends for 2026 will be for you. Think rich colour palettes, texture and playful expression - I can't get enough.

1. Handcrafted designs

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

Bathroom inspiration in 2025 and going into 2026 had one thing in common: handcrafted, imperfect tiles. Subway tiles, although practical, are no longer top of the trends list and instead, handmade tiles with natural texture and uneven finishes are being used to add dimension to a design.

'Rather than flat, uniform finishes, we are seeing a strong appetite for tiles where the glaze shifts across the surface, pools gently at the edges or settles differently from tile to tile, because those nuances bring a sense of life and tactility that feels particularly suited to bathrooms, where light and reflection are constantly at play,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra.

Zellige tiles work particularly well for this, and when placed in an enclosed shower, they create an authentic spa-like experience that will feel utterly luxurious.

2. Rich colour palettes

(Image credit: BC Designs)

Rich colour palettes are a big trend across bathroom and kitchen trends, helping to add warmth and character back into our homes. Tiles are a great way to execute this, as you can choose to focus on a small area of your bathroom as a way of subtly injecting more colour. Burgundy, brown and rust shades are all trend-led choices that will add plenty of moodiness to a design.

'Home owners are loving burgundy because it adds depth and character to rooms, making them feel cosy and welcoming,' explains Isabel Fernandez, director at Quorn Stone.

'A wonderful way to achieve a burgundy interior is with tiles – try Zellige-style red wall tiles for bathrooms to provide a rustic, earthy look, or unique burgundy marble chequerboard tiles in a hallway for a refined and elegant appearance.'

Mediterrano Molasses £1.31 at claybrookstudio.co.uk This rich tile shade is good enough to eat - it will give you the hotel look in your own home. Zellica™ Bronze Tile (6cm X 24cm) £0.73 at toppstiles.co.uk If you aren't quite ready to commit to a deep palette, this bronze tone is a great option that will reflect light. Bungalow 22 Wine Time Slim Brick £0.79 at claybrookstudio.co.uk I can't get enough of burgundy and this simple tile shape will let the trendy tone take centre stage.

3. Expressive formats

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Sometimes it isn't what tile you choose, but rather how you use it. Laying your tiles in a specific area makes them much more impactful, especially if you don't have the budget to tile a large area.

'Bathrooms are increasingly being designed around one dominant tiled element, chosen for its format rather than its decoration, and given enough presence to define the room,' explains Grazzie.

'In practical terms, this means large-format slabs with pronounced veining, arched or curved mosaics, and distinctive tile shapes being used deliberately as focal points, most often within shower enclosures, behind baths or across a single uninterrupted wall. The rest of the bathroom is then resolved around that choice, with simpler surfaces allowing the primary tile to lead.'

This trend is all about being intentional with the tile choice you make - less is certainly more, just make sure it's designed in a thoughtful way.

If these trends are anything to go by, 2026 is a year destined to be defined by playful interiors that bring joy to even the most practical of spaces.