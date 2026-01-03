Choosing a style of shower is a decision that is surprisingly complex. From walk-in, wetroom designs to over-bath shower heads that double up on space, there are so many ways to create a practical wash space that's also stylish. And the conservatory-style shower is our favourite yet.

You might be wondering how feasible it really is to fit a conservatory into a bathroom. In the UK, even our family bathrooms tend to be on the smaller side, but fear not - a conservatory shower isn't a huge installation that requires an expansive space, but rather a design that creates an enclosed, greenhouse-inspired feel.

It's all about creating a sanctuary for your showering experience so that you can truly switch off at the end of the day, and wake up in a light-filled space in the mornings. This is why you should incorporate this bathroom trend in 2026, and how to achieve a conservatory shower design.

What are conservatory showers?

Fully enclosed shower cubicles aren't as common in the UK as they are further afield, but they're a great way of creating the feeling of a separate room for showering, akin to Turkish and Moroccan hammams.

A conversatory shower takes inspiration from this, with the added bonus of glass-fronted doors and windows around the shower, creating a greenhouse-inspired design that has plenty of light flooding in.

A conservatory-style shower is a glass-walled, light-filled, nature-inspired shower space that brings the outdoors in, merging the serenity of a greenhouse with the luxury of a high-end bathroom and creating a calm, restorative, spa-like atmosphere,' explains Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

'The main benefits of a conservatory-style shower are increased natural light, a greater sense of openness and a stronger connection to nature, helping bathrooms feel less purely functional and more like rejuvenating retreats that are light-filled, calm and wellness-led,' Louise continues.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you have a larger bathroom where fitting this style of shower is possible, creating an enclosed shower room will add to a high-end feel, allowing you to step in and truly shrug off the day.

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

How to create a conservatory shower

You might be wondering what goes into creating a conservatory-style shower for yourself. There is a lot of variety in this design and you can either opt for fully glass walls and doors or just a panel of glass, depending on how moody or light-filled you want it to look.

Bathroom tiles and accessories with plenty of texture work perfectly in a conservatory shower. Colourful Zellige tiles will add to a Moroccan-spa inspired scheme, while limewash paint and neutral textured tlies will create a zen zone.

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

As part of the wider scheme, Louise recommends looking towards textural details and natural wood tones.

'Materials that feel light, bright and slightly architectural work beautifully, including painted metal frames, textured or reeded glass, reflective surfaces that bounce light around the room, off-white or muted pastel tones, natural woods for warmth, and polished brass or soft metallic details that add a gentle glow reminiscent of sunlight hitting metalwork,' she adds.

Don't worry if a conservatory-style shower isn't quite within reach though; you can take inspiration from the design through panelled shower doors and using plenty of reflective surfaces. The result will be a bright, inviting space that feels like a treat to start and end the day in.