As we head towards the final few weeks of the year, I'm turning my attention to looking ahead at the interior trends that will dominate our homes in 2026. Bathroom trends are more important than ever before during this time of year, a place to enjoy long soaks in the bath and warming showers that start the day right, so you'll want to incorporate the trends that make this space feel special.

2025 bathroom trends saw coloured vanities, earthy colour palettes and statement tiles take over, and while many of these trends are still trickling down, we're ready for some new inspiration in 2026.

I spoke to bathroom design pros to learn exactly which styles they're seeing rise in popularity, and what homeowners are choosing for their bathrooms right now. There's truly something for everyone in these trends for 2026, whether your taste is classic neutrals, retro-inspired or super sleek and contemporary.

1. The spa-throom

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung / Roseywood Interiors)

The beauty of designing your own bathroom is that it can feel like a high-end spa, and your home, all in one. Keeping your bathroom colour scheme neutral but adding tonal soft furnishings will create a cosy yet sleek spa-like space.

'The main trend that will be seen across bathrooms in 2026 is creating a spa-style environment at home. The bathroom is where you start and end the day, so it should be a place where you feel relaxed and are able to wind down,' explains Emily Robertson, bathroom expert at Mira Showers.

'We will see a shift away from stark white bathrooms, and instead, we will see people move towards tonal design choices that will help to create a more calming atmosphere,' she adds. 'Adding wooden accents in lighter tones, along with tonal soft furnishings like bath mats and robes and accessories like candles and diffusers, will give you the perfect finishing touches.'

2. Sleek brushed nickel

(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung)

Brushed brass has been a popular metal choice around the home for the last few years, but there's a new tone on the scene for 2026.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'You can’t go wrong with metallics in the next year, and beyond – they are the perfect finishing touch and can really make a scheme ‘sing’. We do have a prediction for 2026 and that’s Brushed Nickel,' explains Sally Bettison, design manager at Tissino.

'It has a lovely soft finish that moves us away visually from the stark finish of chrome and is warmer to the eye than brushed brass. Colours that look great with brushed nickel are muted tones like gray, soft creams, pale pink and taupes, and also darker shades like forest greens, indigo blues and shades of orange like terracotta.'

3. Turning texture up a notch

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

In a space where relaxation is key, colour schemes often take on a subdued approach. However, in 2026, it's all about adding texture to these pared-back spaces via bathroom tile ideas, creating a dynamic scheme.

'Texture is stepping forward as the defining bathroom trend for 2026. We are seeing a growing desire for spaces that feel expressive and grounded without relying on strong colour or decorative pattern, and tiles are becoming the quiet storytellers of that shift,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra.

'Homeowners are responding to finishes that feel worked by hand; surfaces with soft ridges, subtle plaster-like variation or an earthy, tactile quality that immediately softens a bathroom. Whether the surface is gently rippled, slightly weathered or naturally irregular, texture adds personality in a way that endures.'

4. Natural timber tones

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra / Darren Chung)

Each year brings with it a new wood tone that comes to the fore. While darker tones are reigning triumphant in our kitchens, it's warm, rich tones that will be a hit in bathrooms in 2026.

'Natural wood is becoming a major material trend for 2026 because it answers the growing desire for warmth, tactility and visual comfort in bathroom design,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

'Improved moisture-resistant finishes now allow oak, walnut and ash to be used with far greater confidence, and that technical shift is opening the door to more expressive applications: fluted vanities, architectural panels, integrated shelving and even subtle ceiling cladding. Timber helps bathrooms feel less clinical and more connected to the wider home, which aligns with the new design direction centred around calm, cohesive spaces,' Keeley adds.

5. Bathrooms that don't feel like bathrooms

(Image credit: The Tap End)

While pared-back spa-like spaces are a big trend for 2026, so are bathrooms packed with character, colour, and well, maximalism. While carpeted bathrooms are a while off coming back into vogue, washrooms that reflect our living spaces more closely are gaining in popularity.

'People want to linger. We are seeing bathrooms designed with seating areas, dressing zones and even fire or sauna features built in. The growth in size is not about excess, as a larger footprint allows light to flow, materials to breathe and the bath to become the sculptural focus it deserves to be,' Keeley adds.

'In homes where space is more limited, the same sense of generosity can be achieved through design: reducing visual clutter, using continuous flooring, or framing key features such as the bath or vanity.'

6. Sunny, sky blue shades

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It's no secret that blue is a popular colour choice for a bathroom, but sky blue is the latest shade taking over. Rather than making a bathroom feel cold and clinical, this classic mid-tone blue somehow creates a cosy and inviting atmosphere.

'Blue is set to make a true comeback in bathroom interiors. From soft cerulean accents to deep navy cabinetry, blue offers both tranquillity and depth and is a colourway that can transform a functional space into a retreat. It also pairs beautifully with anything from warm metals or natural woods, meaning almost any aesthetic can include it in a space,' explains Rikki Fothergill, bathroom style expert at Big Bathroom Shop.

Small blue bathroom ideas work particularly well for a bright and characterful space that still looks large and inviting.

7. Cosy lighting

(Image credit: Pooky)

Kitchen lamps became a huge trend in 2025 and will continue to be in the New Year, so it was about time that bathrooms follow suit. A bathroom is about finding comfort after a long day, and so much of that is down to creating an ambience that makes you want to linger.

'It's time to say goodbye to harsh overhead fixtures and instead welcome soft, ambient light to create your own private retreat. Adding a rechargeable lamp to a shelf or windowsill will help you reduce the glare in your bathroom and create a relaxing atmosphere without having to rewire the whole room,' explains Emily Robertson, bathroom expert at Mira Showers.

'This trend is especially friendly for renters as it requires no physical changes to your bathroom. Even for those with more than one bathroom, who don’t want to invest too much, buying a portable lamp means you can easily set the mood in whichever bathroom you desire,' she adds.

Whether you prefer a maximalist look or a spa-inspired scheme, there truly is something for everyone in these 2026 bathroom trends. They're guaranteed to reinvigorate your washroom for bright mornings and relaxing, cosy evenings in the New Year.