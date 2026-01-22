Mediterranean bathrooms are a big trend for 2026 – these new holiday-inspired picks from H&M Home nail the trend

I don't know about you, but my bathroom is in need of a major refresh. The drawers are bursting at the seams, and there's something about the New Year that makes everything look a bit grubbier - but luckily H&M Home's new Spring collection provides the perfect inspiration.

Like many people, I'm also dreaming of sunnier climes and luxury holiday escapes, which is exactly what H&M Home has sought to replicate in its new bathroom collection.

From dark wood accessories that look like they're straight out of a Maldivian villa to stripy colourful towels that make the ultimate joyful (and affordable) January bathroom update - here's what caught my eye.

(Image credit: H&M Home)

It can sometimes be tricky to know where to start with giving your bathroom a facelift. Unless you're up for swapping out tiles, getting out a paintbrush or renovating the entire space, it's tough to create that 'brand new' allure.

The secret lies in bathroom accessories. You shouldn't overlook the power of a new storage tray or towel hook, and swapping out these smaller details has the potential to change the direction of your design.

H&M Home's spring collection features lots of these decorative accessories that you didn't know you were missing. Bathroom trends for 2026 are all about warm, dark wood tones that look rustic and lived-in, and this is exactly what H&M has achieved with their bathroom storage accessories. The straw laundry basket is a standout for elevating a practical, often ugly bathroom essential.

(Image credit: H&M Home)

And of course, in one of the bleakest months of the year, a pop of colour is needed. Instead of committing to one colour through your tiles or paint, incorporating a new shade through towels is much more affordable and flexible.

The affordable H&M striped towels continue a trend we saw in 2025, instantly adding an in-the-know touch to your bathroom.

My own bathroom is all-white and feels very clinical, so I'm planning on investing in some of the dark wood accessories like the £12.99 wooden tray to help bring warmth back into the look. It's an easy way to replicate the interior design of Mediterranean villas that rely on neutral stone surfaces for the core design, and are then made inviting by softer accessories.

These are my picks on what is worth picking up - the pieces that will make the biggest impact for the least money.

Shop the collection

I've got my eye on the wooden tray to hold some of my bathroom products, which will add much-needed contrast to an all-white scheme. The bathroom towels are also such a good price for an affordable refresh this spring.