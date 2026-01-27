B&M has just dropped their Brunch Club tableware collection, and shoppers are already going wild for it, with items selling for more than double their original price on Vinted already.

Who doesn’t love a trip to B&M? Great for sourcing home decor trends on a budget, as well as handy kitchen, bathroom and bedding storage, the retailer is a treasure trove for any homeware junkie.

However, the Brunch Club has been the breakout success, with prices starting at just £2.50. This pretty range is complete with bows, croissant motifs and lots of pastels - it’s easy to see why it’s already selling out in-store.

(Image credit: B&M)

Brunch club was designed with ‘slow, joyful mornings and sweet catch-ups’ in mind, and that's exactly what it’s good for. Consisting of colourful glassware, mugs, pastel tea towels and a croissant-embellished serving plate, it makes for incredibly sweet, yet on-trend homeware.

Foodie-inspired homeware is having a moment right now. Primark’s latest brunch range also has a huge emphasis on croissants, as does Urban Outfitters . As a trend, it is a little kitsch, but as B&M proves, it can also look very pretty, too. And given the demand for B&M’s Brunch Club, it’s clear we have a taste for this style, too.

A post shared by B&M (@bm_stores) A photo posted by on

In a post on Instagram, celebrating the launch of the patisserie-inspired collection, the comments have been flooded with people trying to track down the collection, in particular, the Patisserie Bow Mug (£3.50).

‘Be easier to source 🦄💩 [unicorn poo] than this mug unless you buy off the person that bought 10 and stuck them on Vinted for 4 times the price. Maybe you should have a stock checker and a minimum purchase amount on popular items,’ said one shopper.

‘A ‘check store availability’ feature is needed asap 😭 all weekend driving around B&Ms to try and find this cup and still not get one,’ said another.

(Image credit: B&M)

It’s true, a quick browse of Vinted and you will see Brunch Club products listed for more than the original price. The products are only available in-store, so if you are desperate to track this stylish tableware down, it will require a bit of effort on your part, as commenters on B&M’s Instagram have reported visiting multiple stores.

Alternatively, you can check out this pretty brunch-inspired tableware that I’ve found in stock and available to buy online at other retailers.

Pretty, pastel, food-inspired homeware is becoming increasingly popular and sought after. And if you’re looking to add a little whimsy to your brunches, why not sink your teeth into this trend?