The recent nostalgic trend of looking back 10 years to 2016 suggests that was the year we were all living our 'best lives', but can the same be said for our homes? Trends tend to evolve in 10 year cycles and can in theory inspire our interiors today, which is why I've combed through the Ideal Home archives to discover how our bathrooms looked 10 years ago.

While many of us likely still have the same bathroom design from 10 years ago, these designs show just how dramatically our tastes have changed in recent years.

The question is, are 2016 bathroom trends set to return or are we leaving them firmly in the past? For those seeking inspiration or simply a trip down memory lane, here are some of the trendiest bathroom designs from 10 years ago, along with the lessons we could learn.

1. All white palettes

The last few years have felt like a colour explosion when you compare current inspiration to that from 2016. 10 years ago, all-white bathroom colour schemes were reigning supreme and were seen as the go-to option for curating a relaxing, zen space.

'Looking back to 2016, the British bathroom was defined by a very clear set of rules, with all-white schemes dominating everything from walls to sanitaryware, chosen not so much for character as for their ability to feel clean, bright and universally acceptable,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

Current bathroom trends veer more towards colour drenching in more playful shades such as baby pink, blue and green, so this isn't necessarily a trend that has held up. For super neutral spaces in 2026, more emphasis is placed on adding texture through fluted surfaces and dramatic stones.

2. Chrome, chrome and more chrome

This is one 2016 trend that I could get behind in 2026. While recent years have seen brass hardware take first place in kitchens and bathrooms, we're now seeing a shift to cooler-toned metals that were big 10 years ago.

'Chrome taps, showers and accessories were seen as the default rather than a design decision in 2016, paired almost instinctively with glossy white tiles and sharp-edged baths and basins to create bathrooms that felt orderly and efficient, even if they lacked warmth or individuality,' Keeley adds.

This trend is taking off more in bathrooms than in kitchens in 2026, and works perfectly to curate a hotel-inspired washroom that looks and feels premium. However, it will look different. Keeley explains, 'What is interesting now is how chrome is beginning to reappear, not as the only option, but as a conscious choice, used with more confidence alongside softer finishes, texture and colour.'

3. Textured neutral tiles

It's safe to say that the bathroom trends of 2016 were all about neutral colour schemes, but when white feels slightly too stark, beige took over.

Large-scale floor and wall bathroom tiles in calming neutral shades were a big trend in 2016, creating an inviting look that still feels clean and bright. Sandstone and limestone effect tiles were popular at this time, adding texture and intrigue to bathrooms without going bold with colour.

While these styles of tile aren't often seen styled with all white in 2026, they're still an excellent choice for a wash space. Instead, pair with tonal neutral colours and contrasting textural surfaces for more depth.

While I don't foresee bathrooms in 2026 becoming quite as stark white as those in 2016, certain clean design elements are set to make a comeback. Incorporating chrome finishes into spaces with warmer colour palettes and textured white tiles is a great way to bring styles from 10 years ago into today.