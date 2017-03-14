Create a blissful scheme with these punchy purple bedroom ideas
Looking for bedroom colour ideas? You can’t go far wrong with purple. Proud and regal or soft and sweet, its range of tones is unrivalled. Often associated with royalty due to its expensive and long-running history, purple remains a popular and thought-provoking shade suitable for all tastes.
In order to create the bedroom of your dreams with this regal shade – whether it’s a main bedroom or a guest bedroom – think about the mood you want to set up. Stronger shades such as aubergine and damson evoke drama and stimulate the senses. The colour purple is associated with wealth so when teamed with extravagant fabrics such as sumptuous velvet you can build up a luxurious scheme that makes an opulent, even exotic statement.
At the other end of the spectrum, the lighter shades of purple are more soothing and gentle. Not so sugary sweet, lilac or soft lavender are pretty and feminine. The tone is light enough to give walls interest while remaining fairly neutral and can look appealing in pretty florals and gingham fabrics. Furnish with pale wood furniture or a traditional metal bed.
As seasons turn nature is bursting with purple autumnal shades that work so well for adding warmth and texture in our bedrooms. Rich berry shades or Highland heather hues teamed with tactile textures and earthy tones create cosy, snug-as-a-bug rooms you won’t want to leave.
Alternatively, purple can be surprisingly fresh when teamed with crisp white or complementary green and yellow. Accessorise with a soft, quilted throw and zingy cushions while a velvet upholstered chair or headboard adds a little luxury. The uplifting vibrancy will be a pleasure to wake up to.
Embrace warmer tones
Retreat from the cold into a cosy haven of snug-as-a-bug quilted throws and flannel linens featuring elegant floral patterns. Begin with a neutral backdrop and white painted furniture then bring in purple printed fabrics, a painted focal wall or wall-to-floor curtains. Choose a purple tweed headboard for texture and cosy charm. Framed vintage bird prints hung on a rose-coloured wall are so romantic and co-ordinating accessories add to the feminine feel. A soft neutral carpet will balance the colour, keeping the scheme subtle.
Combine pink and purple
Using variations of one colour is a sophisticated approach. In this bedroom violets, from lilac pink to deep augergine have both masculine and feminine appeal with a bold panel at the head of bed like a swathe of the night sky. On the blush layered bed a harelquin throw exhibits a modern take on patchwork quilting. The geometric shapes pick out the rectangular lines of the abstract design rug below. A panel of ballerina pink curtains at the window softens the strong contrast in tone.
Rethink purple and patterns
Dare to be, well, daring with a vibrant shot of purple colour. Less risky than bold artwork, upholstery or flooring, a roll of wallpaper is relatively cheap, easy to hang (and change) and quick way to give a scheme pattern, colour and style. The tropical theme doesn’t take itself too seriously – but the fun shouldn’t end there. This patinated brass kingsize bed is the star of the show in this modern space.
Awaken your senses with purple accents
Replicating your favourite holiday spot is a wonderful way to make design memories a part of your every day. This rustic bedroom could be in Bali or it could be in Brighton. In a small bedroom or if space is tight keep to purples on the paler side of the spectrum, such as cool lilacs, lavenders and pinks, to keep the look light and airy and create a feeling of spaciousness. The hanging canopy, layered with lightweight fabric in a colourful ethnic print, is easy to replicate and a lovely way to add depth to the rustic mood. The sheer curtain and layered bedding make the whole look light and summery.
Go for two-tone
Offset a lavish velvet headboard with a two-tone paint effect on walls and woodwork. The impressive bedhead upholstered in a dark floral pattern is the focal point of the room, and a bold mix of oversized bloom fabrics edged with fringing, studding and embroidery creates a playful vibe. A clever paint effect forms a graphic divide of the room, with the lighter upper section calming and brightening the space.
Choose complementary colours
Add instant luxury with an oversized headboard. A timeless padded design will bring a little hotel-style chic to your scheme. An original gloomy space has been transformed into a restful, minimally furnished haven. Dark wood flooring and an ornate chandelier further enhance the sophisticated feel in this traditional space. Introduce animal prints in small measures. Be brave, as there are several ways even the boldest of prints can be incorporated into any home.
Give your bedroom a homely feel
Decorate with hedgerow hues. Choose blackberry and sloe-shaded paint colours for a luxurious look in a panelled bedroom that oozes classic style. An upholstered button-back headboard adds an extra touch of indulgence to the scheme. Take inspiration from nature with a wooden branch that acts as a holder for a lantern – perfect for a spot of bedtime reading.
Wow with wallpaper
Purple is a daring shade choice for any room, but with the right mix of complementary colours, graphic effects and intelligently designed lighting, the colour can take on a serious sophistication. The large print graphic repeat of the wallpaper behind the smaller graphic of the headboard fabric works to create a layered look that is unified by the strong wall colour to the right. Dark cushions and a bright acrylic bedside light interplay for balance.
Play with purple in all its variations
Put a romantic twist on an attic bedroom with a rich, warm aubergine palette. Decorative details help to bring out the period features in this chapel-turned-country-cottage. The large-scale print livens up the neutral tones on the floor, while a Victorian wardrobe is heaving with storage space. Accessories have been kept to a minimum so as not to distract from the lovely period features.
Dare to go dark and dramatic
Put a romantic twist on the monochrome colour scheme with a deep aubergine and the softest shell pink. Applying a dark matt paint on embossed wallpaper creates a stunning textural effect and makes a traditional feature feel contemporary and bold. A dusky grey side table is arranged with gorgeous modern ceramics to make an arresting display, with the geometric facets of the vase tying into the pattern on the cushion.
Opt for shades of lilac
Use crisp white, cream and amethyst to balance a rich focal wall. While still visually stunning, this rich berry is pared down with white adjacent walls, bed and pale flowing curtains. Painted furniture jumps out from the strong background, while layers of lavender and lace bed linen is charming and lady-like. On the white wall, a trio of feminine mirrors adds a vintage touch.
Pretty up with purple accents
The refreshing floral feature wall marks the start of a complementary purple and green colour scheme in this modern bedroom. It is then continued with an inviting purple throw and zingy lime cushions. The neutral carpet and white furniture balance the room to keep the look bright, while a velvet chair and headboard adds a little luxury.
Choose subdued shades
The bed in this loft-style bedroom has been dressed simply in pale purple. Exposed brick walls and a unique customised bed featuring reclaimed antique shutters is softened by the pretty bedding. Mix and match tones of flax, oyster and lilac for a relaxed, calming, uncluttered feel to the room. ‘Oyster catcher’ motif scatter cushions add a little interest to the preloved style scene.
Try out purple in a teen bedroom
Purple is a great colour for teens who have grown out of baby pink, but still fancy a girlish look. Intricate patterns and quirky accessories in this vibrant scheme creates a fun folk-style look, which bursts out from the room’s fresh white wall and metal bed frame. Pops of acid green on the shelves add to the fun adolescent style.
Aim high with a distinctive headboard
Dare to be different and create the ultimate boudoir den. An exotic atmosphere is instantly created by this lustrous gold focal wallpaper and then enhanced by an oversized headboard upholstered in smartly striped velvet. Make the bed even more inviting with layer upon layer of satin bed linen in silvery shades. The opulence is completed by not one but three gold metal pendants.
Revive a tired scheme with a daring palette
‘Purple and turquoise?’ you say. Well yes, it really works, and works with ‘wow’! Alone, this dual painted purple bedroom could be dark and eerie, but a panel of turquoise floor-to-ceiling curtains and matching jewel-bright satin bed linen lifts the scheme adding uplifting energy. An artistic ragged-edge, gold chinoiserie wallpaper above the bed makes a decorative and opulent alternative to a headboard.
Simplify with a hint of colour and pattern
As purple is also often associated with romany traditions it naturally looks the part in eclectic schemes. Classic country pieces are brought up-to-date with the rich chocolate box combination and sumptuous fabrics. Brown, blue, yellow and green are elegantly pulled together and balanced by the blackcurrant silk curtains and super-sized paisley print bed linen.
Focus on two complementary colours
Here is a perfect example of how purple can be a dainty accompaniment to a delicate scheme. The pretty look is brought to life with a flock of purple and orange birds flying over a beautiful eau-de-nil sky. An understated lavender headboard and cushion picks out the light amethyst feathers while simple bed linen and furniture adds to the country charm.
Make it flirty and feminine
Purple was a popular choice in the 1980s and 1990s and works equally well with today’s modern trends. This ultra contemporary purple bedroom is adorned with fabulous ombre walls. The rich mulberry gradually graduates into a natural stone. A minimalist metal four-poster bed is tastefully draped with identical fabric while neutral bed linen and a curved lantern adds a hint of the Orient.
Check it out
The boldness of purple makes it a good choice for masculine themes. By layering checks of different scales in soothing greys and rich purples you can build up a cosy mood with a mannish edge. Make an instant impression on a sculpted headboard by choosing a tactile classic blanket pattern with Highland charm. A violet painted border above the picture rail frames the room to make it all the more inviting.
Play with paisley
Create a sumptuous bedroom scheme with a luxe mix of paisley patterns in a rich palette of purple and silver, satins and silks. Make the bed the focalpoint with a fabric panel behind providing a dramatic backdrop for the carved wooden headboard and layered linens, bedspreads and throws.
Factor in florals
Go for all-out colour with dramatic painted purple walls as the backdrop for your scheme. With such a bold colour choice, try to keep co-ordinating colours lowkey, with pale flooring, washed wood furniture and a mix of floral, stripes and spot fabrics in a calmer, muted colour palette.
Look for luxurious textures
Use a favourite colour to create an eyecatching paint effect. Choose a simple pattern that will work on a grander scale such as the damask print on the bedspread and replicate it in a larger format on the wall. Choose toning paint shades in a moody hue to create an atmospheric effect.
Keep it simple and understated
Cosy up a cool bedroom with a warming colourscheme in deep purple and berry shades. This plum-coloured textured wallpaper adds warmth and a tactile element to the scheme, with a plush velvet upholstered headboard and bedspread echoing the sumputuous mood. Add accents of smart black wood and metallics to accessorise.
Try out a masculine scheme
Make a statement
Add colour and edge to a simple white bedroom with a statement bed in a vibrant pink and purple floral. Choose an oversized pattern that will cover the expanse of the headboard and add impact, rather than too-small a floral, teamed with pink bedlinen and everything else kept sparse.
