Looking for bedroom colour ideas? You can’t go far wrong with purple. Proud and regal or soft and sweet, its range of tones is unrivalled. Often associated with royalty due to its expensive and long-running history, purple remains a popular and thought-provoking shade suitable for all tastes.

In order to create the bedroom of your dreams with this regal shade – whether it’s a main bedroom or a guest bedroom – think about the mood you want to set up. Stronger shades such as aubergine and damson evoke drama and stimulate the senses. The colour purple is associated with wealth so when teamed with extravagant fabrics such as sumptuous velvet you can build up a luxurious scheme that makes an opulent, even exotic statement.

At the other end of the spectrum, the lighter shades of purple are more soothing and gentle. Not so sugary sweet, lilac or soft lavender are pretty and feminine. The tone is light enough to give walls interest while remaining fairly neutral and can look appealing in pretty florals and gingham fabrics. Furnish with pale wood furniture or a traditional metal bed.

As seasons turn nature is bursting with purple autumnal shades that work so well for adding warmth and texture in our bedrooms. Rich berry shades or Highland heather hues teamed with tactile textures and earthy tones create cosy, snug-as-a-bug rooms you won’t want to leave.

Alternatively, purple can be surprisingly fresh when teamed with crisp white or complementary green and yellow. Accessorise with a soft, quilted throw and zingy cushions while a velvet upholstered chair or headboard adds a little luxury. The uplifting vibrancy will be a pleasure to wake up to.

