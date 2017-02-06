Beautiful romantic bedroom ideas
Create a romantic feel in your bedroom by following a few simple rules. Combine textures such as velvet, satin, leather and faux fur with a show-stopping chandelier or dressing table with mirrored surfaces for a glamorous touch.
A chaise-longue is a beautiful piece of furniture that can add a little vintage style to any room, especially when accessorised with satin cushions and velvet throws. Lighting is key to creating a romantic mood. Why not add fairy lights above or around the bed to make it feel extra special and choose an ornate ceiling fitting so that even a pendant light can add its own sparkle. Fill vases with tactile feathers, twigs or silk flowers and add scented candles for a beautiful but subtle fragrance.
The texture of fabrics can be incredibly seductive – sheer curtains add a fairy-tale romantic feel to the bedroom. Create a canopy above the bed with floaty silks or add a deep-pile carpet or sheepskin rug to enhance the romantic theme.
For a boudoir vibe, dress crisp white bed linen with a faux-fur or velvet throw, mismatched cushions in rich velvets and satin, all just waiting to be reclined on.
Romantic bedroom with classic florals
Emphasise the elegant with romantic florals that are more classic than country in inspiration. This stylish bedroom scheme manages to be both patterned and pared-back thanks to the neutral ground on wallpaper and bed linen. Below-dado wood panelling and colour-matched carpet, an ornate yet plain upholstered headboard and crisp white cotton Oxford pillowcases add a hotel-style feel that is effortlessly romantic. The side table with its gothic styling and the rush-seated bench with scallop and barleytwist details are nice quirky touches that turn this bedroom into something very special indeed.
Bedcover fabric
Tissus d’HeleneTurnell & Gigon at Liberty
Romantic bedroom with feather dreamcatcher and glamorous touches
Use the texture of feather and faux fur to bring a warm, tactile sensibility to your bedroom. This wonderfully glamorous scheme dresses an essentially monochrome backdrop with honey-toned wood, crisp white cotton and crystal. An ornate dreamcatcher hung from the brass light fitting above is strung with pretty feathers, while a soft fur-style throw makes an elegant addition to the bed. The whites here all have a creamy warmth to them that stops the contrast with the feature wall from being too stark.
Similar console table
Laura Ashley
Similar dreamcatcher
Etsy
Romantic bedroom with rich red wall and bedding
Embrace the concept of a romantic bedroom whole-heartedly by decorating with a good dash of crimson. In this pretty attic bedroom a feature wall is perfect in deep red when it has the adjacent contrast of cream to draw the eye to the bed. Pillar-box red cushions, floral and spotted bed linen, a ditsy-print lampshade and foot-of-the bed throw all make the bed the star. And if colour and pattern aren’t romantic enough, it’s spelled out in words too…
Bed linen
Ralph Lauren at House of Fraser
Similar red paint
Rectory Red at Farrow & Ball at Homebase
Romantic bedroom with crisp whites and English florals
The essence of a romantic bedroom scheme can be finding a subtle floral that doesn’t bombard the senses with vivid colour and pattern. Look for a design that has a pale and plain backdrop and one that takes up an equal or larger proportion of the fabric than the flowers. This pretty duvet cover features a large tea-rose pattern but it still manages to be delicate thanks to the placement of the florals across a pale blue backdrop. All other elements in the space have been kept plain white or neutral, allowing the metal bedstead with brass finials to occupy the central space in the scheme.
Similar bed and bed linen
Laura Ashley
Romantic bedroom with sapphire blue walls and gold bed
Romantic bedroom schemes don’t have to be all white and whispy. Stir the senses with a potent mix of sassy sapphire blue, ebony and burnished gold. White ceiling tiles help to lift the scheme out of the darker tones below, but it is the use of black (rather than white) on curtains and flooring that makes this scheme individual. The bed is a wonderfully ornate piece of design, with Queen Anne-style feet, curvaceous frame and wraparound, upholstered and tufted headboard. The addition of a roll-top bath adds a little hotel ambience.
Similar bed
Graham and Green
Paint
Sapphire Springs 2 at Dulux at Homebase
Romantic bedroom with relaxed day bed and Love stencil
Say it with stencils. The right words will even bring a romantic touch to an occasional bedroom. This space, with its elegant, lounging day bed, shag-pile rug and cushions and pretty drawn-up voile, is instantly transformed with its four over-sized stencilled letters. You can alter the feel depending on the colour you choose for the lettering – on-trend grey with a metallic finish creates a sophisticated, toning feel, going bold blue or red will add a fun touch, and pastels will up the romanticism.
Similar cushions
The White Company
Similar stencils
Not on the High Street
Romantic bedroom with all-white scheme and metal bedstead
Use the features of your bedroom as the basis of a romantic decorating scheme. In this lovely space, the moulded coving informs the choice of bedstead, with its ornate design and intricacies that mirror the plaster mouldings. The grey of the marble fire surround is balanced by the soft shade of the quilted bed throw and cushion. The curves of the bed head and foot rails reflect the pumpkin shape of the vintage-style opal glass lampshade above. White is the number one choice for a romantic setting and its use here on ceiling walls and flooring is all encompassing. The touch of candle flame, safely stowed in a tealight, makes the scene quite magical.
Similar bed
Marks and Spencer
Romantic bedroom with deep red walls and orange upholstery
Revel in a colour-saturated decorating scheme and create a very modern romantic feel by combining shades that would never normally rub shoulders, such as the deepest red, burnt orange and plummy purple featured here. These colours radiate a natural warmth when set against neutral paintwork and flooring that truly enlivens the space. The key to the odd mix working is the inclusion of a single feature in which all the shades feature – in this case a smart geometric-print Roman blind and the recurring hexagon motif that finds its way (in stencil form) to the walls. Just lovely.
Bed upholstery fabric
Thibaut at Jane Clayton
Blind fabric
GP & J Baker at John Lewis
Romantic bedroom with four-poster curtained bed
There’s nothing quite as romantic as a four-poster bed. Add lengths of white bobble-trim linen and the effect is magnified to colonial-style proportions. This darkwood-and-sumptuous-fabric look is remarkably simple in its carefully controlled palette and the swathes of sheer linen at window and bed frame suggest the heat of far-away tropical climes. A city-scape scene rises from the bed like a dream, while the magnificent stained oak floor keeps this gorgeous bedroom grounded.
Similar four-poster bed
Lombok
Wallpaper panel
Cole & Son at Wallpaper Direct
Romantic bedroom with sleigh bed and voile curtain
Pay attention to the bed because it is the key to a romantic scheme. This wonderful lit bateau lives up to its name with its cocooning boat-shaped design that envelops the occupants and a white drape suggestive of a billowing sail. The cherrywood bed informs the choice of bedside tables and window curtains, while French linens add a lovely touch in the form of cushion covers and bed throws.
Similar bed
Feather & Black
Similar traditional rug
John Lewis
Romantic bedroom in sleek satin with gente geometrics
Geometrics might have sharp edges but they don’t have to be cool, cold and clinical. Soften them with reflective sheens and pale pink satins and silks. In this romantic bedroom, myriad patterns work together because they are kept in check by the colour palette. The self-pattern of the stitched spirals bed throw counterpoints the linear geometrics of the headboard, providing a feminine edge. The pretty bead and crystal chandelier is a more conventionally romantic choice.
Wallpaper
Cole & Son at Wallpaper Direct
Similar bed throw
Ginger Lily at Amara
Romantic bedroom with pretty country florals
Anchor florals in a neutral space with a pale cornflower blue for a romantic bedroom that comes into its own with bud vases filled with freshly picked flowers. The white backdrop of this lovely scheme stops the look from heading too far down the country-garden path and the inclusion of smart stripes, retro patterns and toning polka dots helps to keep everything fresh and bright rather than full-on rustic.
Romantic bedroom with antique canopy bed and chaise-longue
Team a character bed with a statement chaise-longue. This four poster is truly impressive with its turned upright posts and fabric-lined canopy. The comfort moves from mattress to seating with a tufted reclining sofa whose ample curves bring a modern sensibility to the angled design of the bed. A darkwood wardrobe and mantel make a matching set with the bed, while bedding and upholstery mirror the pale decorating scheme. A wonderfully romantic room that creates a relaxed feel from classic pieces.
Similar bed
Four Poster Bed
Similar white bedspread
John Lewis
Romantic bedroom in boutique-hotel style with rich textures
Look to pelmets and silk curtains in a large-scale pattern to bring a theatrical air to a romantic master bedroom. In this smart space two windows provide double the impact. Smooth, silky textures and a gentle muted palette give the bedroom a sophisticated feel, while the oversized buttoned headboard adds to the sense of luxury.
Headboard fabric
Neisha Crosland at Fabrics and Papers
Similar bed linen
House of Fraser
Romantic bedroom with pale blue prints
Take the ultimate romantic motif – the flower – and work it. This pretty, country-style bedroom combines wall and soft furnishings florals with aplomb. It mixes scale, introduces polka dots, plains and lettering and ties the whole look together in romantic sky blue. A darkwood headboard means the bed doesn’t get lost under a blur of blue pattern, but rather becomes the focus for being one of the simpler things in the space. The graceful, curving cabriole legs of a bedside table and mini heart swag are truly pretty additions to a stunning room.
Similar wooden bed
Feather & Black
Similar bed linen
Laura Ashley