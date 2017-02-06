15 images

Create a romantic feel in your bedroom by following a few simple rules. Combine textures such as velvet, satin, leather and faux fur with a show-stopping chandelier or dressing table with mirrored surfaces for a glamorous touch.

A chaise-longue is a beautiful piece of furniture that can add a little vintage style to any room, especially when accessorised with satin cushions and velvet throws. Lighting is key to creating a romantic mood. Why not add fairy lights above or around the bed to make it feel extra special and choose an ornate ceiling fitting so that even a pendant light can add its own sparkle. Fill vases with tactile feathers, twigs or silk flowers and add scented candles for a beautiful but subtle fragrance.

The texture of fabrics can be incredibly seductive – sheer curtains add a fairy-tale romantic feel to the bedroom. Create a canopy above the bed with floaty silks or add a deep-pile carpet or sheepskin rug to enhance the romantic theme.

For a boudoir vibe, dress crisp white bed linen with a faux-fur or velvet throw, mismatched cushions in rich velvets and satin, all just waiting to be reclined on.

