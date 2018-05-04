A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the force awakens with these brilliant Star Wars bedroom ideas - perfect for your little Jedi-in-training

The Star Wars films have been classics for decades and, with the release of new Star Wars movies, a whole new generation are now falling in love with this epic franchise. As a result, children are asking for Star Wars themes in their bedrooms.

Decidedly, unapologetically geeky, these Star Wars bedroom ideas will be perfect for your young Jedi.

Love a themed bedroom? Give your Marvel maniacs bedroom the comic book factor with these Marvel bedroom ideas

Enter the Dark Side of the Force

While the Force may be a metaphysical and ubiquitous power in the Star Wars fictional universe, it doesn’t mean that you can’t create this Galactic Empire’s military scheme in your bedroom. A stormtrooper mural on the wall sets the scene, while minimal furniture and clean lines stick with the theme without going overboard. Keep the colour palette monochromatic for an authentic Imperial Force look.

Buy now: Star Wars Imperial Force mural, from £44.99, All Wallpapers

Display your favourite figurines

Get inventive and turn your child’s latest Star Wars hobby/obsession into a unique display opportunity. You can give most things visual value if you display them right. Crazes come and go, so create a display space that allows for this – a simple shelf is perfect for a temporary collection.

Buy now: Similar Star Wars figures, from £3.99, Lego

Light up your galaxy, and beyond!

Switch on your interior style and make a bright decorating statement in your room with a Star Wars lampshade. Unfortunately, you can’t use the Force to turn it on and off!

Buy now: Handmade Lampshade In Star Wars Fabric, £45, The Shabby Shade at Not On The High Street

Take a seat on the Death Star

The Death Star was the Empire’s ultimate weapon: a moon-sized space station with the ability to destroy an entire planet. This beanbag is perfect for relaxing, snuggling and plotting to take over the galaxy.

Buy now: Star Wars Death Star Anywhere Beanbag, £131.84, Pottery Barn

May the force be with you, little one

For a decorative touch with plenty of wow factor invest in an oversized wall sticker that features a quote from the film franchise. Going gender-neutral is a practical decorating choice for a nursery or for when a boy and girl are sharing a room. This contemporary look will work for your child for years to come and can be easily updated as your child grows.

Buy now: The Force Is Strong Quote Wall Sticker, £25, V&C Designs at Not On The High Street

Make sure your bed is an All Terrain Armored Transport

Bring the film to life with an oversized bed canopy. Ok, so this canopy may not have blast-impervious armor plating, but it will surely stand the test of the space-time continuum in your little ones Rebel base. Featuring an easy-to-assemble frame with fabric cover, this canopy is sure to impress your little resistance fighter.

Buy now: Star Wars ReadyRoom AT-AT Bed Canopy, £52.50, Debenhams

Factor in a freestanding R2-D2

Video Of The Week

Celebrate May 4th in style without breaking the bank, or completely redesigning your whole room, with an inflatable R2-D2. What’s not to love about inflatable toys? Kids love them, and for us grown-ups, they conjure up memories of our very own childhood. Remember the inflatable chair every household was rocking circa 60s, and then again in the 90s? Yeah, it’s back with a vengeance!

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Buy now: Star Wars RC Inflatable R2-D2, £39.99, Argos

Love these Star Wars bedroom ideas? We want to see your own designs!