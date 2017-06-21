Looking for al fresco ideas? Here’s a stunning African-inspired collection

Promotional Feature with Sainsbury's Home

If like us you’re already planning a summer of outdoor dining, here are some ideas to get you started…

There’s no better way to celebrate the arrival of the warmer weather than with an al fresco dinner or BBQ with friends and family, which is why we’re loving the new Hinterland collection from Sainsbury’s Home – your one-stop outdoor dining solution.

Combining warm tones, intricate prints and sophisticated patterns, this African-inspired trend is perfect for creating a bold, yet contemporary look that’ll transport you and your guests into instant summer mode.

Create a fun and sophisticated table theme with rich reds flecked with intricate white and navy designs, adorning everything from dipping bowls to salad servers.

Textured placemats and table-runners lend an authentic African air to woven textiles, whereas brightly coloured floor cushions will provide a chilled-out space in which your guests can relax with an iced drink.

From patio to picnic, the fabulous melamine tableware found in the Hinterland collection is both durable and timeless, and will complement every outdoor occasion without having to worry about breakages.

Our favourite pieces are the brightly patterned serving platters that’ll not only look super stylish, but will also complement your delicious pre-dinner treats. We’re thinking warm, homemade breads served alongside a creamy labneh dip – guaranteed to impress!

Believe us when we say that this is the one exterior trend you’ll want to embrace for the summer months.

Snap up the Hinterland collection at selected Sainsbury’s stores now. Here are a few of our top picks to get you started…

Creating an unforgettable table theme for a stylish outdoor dinner party has never been easier, especially when Placemats, £5 for two, are as fabulous as these. Don’t be frightened to clash these patterned beauties with other bright colours for a modern, yet rustic look.

Rather than hosting a formal sit-down affair, why not host a more casual evening where everyone brings a dish from home? Showcase your own signature dip recipes with these cheerful Dipping Bowls, £3, and get ready to give your hummus some serious style points.

Summers are all about sumptuous salads, and what better way to showcase your greens than with these bright and colourful Salad servers, for just £3? From crunchy leaves to dressed grains, these are guaranteed to give your salads some extra pizzazz.