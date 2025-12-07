Clodagh McKenna has just revealed how she’s decorated her garden pub for Christmas, and I can’t stop thinking about her delightfully cosy, rustic decor.

I love having a nosey into the homes and gardens of celebrities, especially during December, when I love seeing what Christmas trend they’ve plumped for. And while not many of us have our own garden pub (I wish), Chef Clodagh's is packed with festive inspiration you can use in other outdoor spaces of your home.

Inspired by her Irish roots, Clodagh's cosy and traditional Christmas decor is a perfect example of how simple and natural pieces can create something that looks truly beautiful. This is how you can adopt this Christmas decorating idea for yourself.

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

This year, we’re seeing more and more of us decorate our outdoor spaces for the festivities. For example, Shirlie Kemp’s beautifully decorated greenhouse uses twinkling lights and foliage, and I’ve spotted many houses in my area opting for two plump firs to frame their doorways (such as Habitat’s Pack of 2 3ft Pre Lit Potted Porch Christmas Tree, £60 ).

‘It is becoming increasingly popular to decorate outside spaces as it extends the festive atmosphere beyond your home. Many people choose to decorate their front doors, but decorating other aspects, such as your back garden, can boost your mood and add to the festive feeling of your home,’ explains Steve Larkin, an interiors expert from Lark & Larks .

Opting for pretty terracotta pots of white cyclamen, two twinkling no ornament trees and a large mustard bow on her pub front door, Clodagh has opted for a natural, simple design. But together, it creates a cosy yet romantic look that feels very festive.

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

‘Clodagh's decor choices use a lot of white and gold, which are similar to red and green in that they are seen as traditionally festive colours. White can be used to represent peace, and it also invokes thoughts of snow, with gold often used to symbolise the gifts of the wise men and the star of Bethlehem in the traditional Christmas story. The trees are also decorated with pine cones, which add a rustic aesthetic to the decor that pairs with the appearance of the 'pub',’ says Steve.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside, it’s even cosier. With traditional decor such as foliage garlands, dried oranges, pine cones, dried flowers, lots of red and green baubles and of course, the stunning log burner, the pub looks like it’s stepped straight out of a fairy tale.

Clodagh also mentions she wanted to add a few things from Ireland. This includes her ‘Is Maith Liom Santa’ cushion, which means ‘I like Santa in Irish’, and came from Dunnes . The cushion is no longer online, but there is a festive ‘Nollaig’ Cushion for £10.00 , which translates to ‘Christmas’.

How to get the look

One of the most noticeable aspects of Clodagh's festive decor is her pots of pretty cyclamen, which you can pick up at most garden centres and florists at this time of year. Known for their colourful blooms and long flowering periods, it's easy to see why this festive flower is a popular choice. And in Clodagh's garden, they have a romantic and whimsical effect.

'Cyclamen are a good choice for flowers at Christmas, as they come in traditional festive colours like red and white, and they have uniquely patterned leaves. They can also flower through the winter months, providing a splash of colour when other plants may still be dormant,' says Steve.

The cosy, traditonal look works wonderfully inside the home, too. (Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

Cyclamen is a beautifully festive plant, so make sure to add pots of it to your garden. Pine cones are also a must - add them to your tablescape, Christmas tree and garlands.

To further get the look, you can make your own orange garland by dehydrating them in an air fryer. Also, opting for warm-toned fairy lights for both inside and outside to create a cosy glow.

I don’t think you can beat traditional, cosy decor. It’s welcoming and rustic, yet still stylish, and I've not seen it done much better than in Clodagh's garden pub.