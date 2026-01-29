I have serious rug envy after seeing Habitat's latest SS25 collection – 6 stunning picks to elevate your home

If you’re wondering what to spend your hard-earned money on this payday, I’m here to tempt you with Habitat’s latest collection of retro-look rugs . These bursts of colour are perfect for creating some midwinter joy.

If you’ve been wondering where to buy rugs , Habitat consistently proves itself as a standout budget-friendly option, with striking geometric patterns and bold colourways. This latest collection is no exception, with bold and beautiful designs like the Scandi Floral Blue Wool Cut Pile Rug (£115) .

While no easy task, I’ve narrowed down my favourite six new Habitat rugs that will make your home look instantly more stylish.

The new Habitat Blue Border Wool Cut Pile Rug (£100)in a bedroom. (Image credit: Habitat)

Now, I like every single one of Habitat’s new rug designs. However, one design in particular jumped off the page at me when I spotted it. I am, of course, talking about the Crosshatch Square Beige Wool Cut Pile (£100) .

At 120cm x 170cm, I think this is a great price, as well as one of the most stylish options available to shop. I’m obsessed with its mid-century style and pops of red within the cream design. If you’re a fan of the unexpected red theory , this is a rug for you. Its subtle design makes it suited to any of your living room ideas , using said pops of red to cleverly elevate your space.

It’s also 99% wool, so you can expect it to feel lovely and plush overfoot, perfect for those cold, winter days.

With so many gorgeous designs to choose from, I’d say Habitat has spoiled us for choice. And with plenty more stunning designs from their SS26 collection on the way, I will be keeping a close eye on Habitat this year.

