If you’re longing for the warmer months, B&M’s new Mediterranean-style summer serveware is serving up enough coastal charm to make you feel like you’re on holiday right now.

B&M is one of my favourite places to pick up interpretations of the best home decor trends on a budget. Serving affordable and attractive homeware, I’m sure most people will agree that a little trip to B&M is always enjoyable.

And the store’s latest collection of Mediterranean-inspired tableware has me planning my next trip. Featuring warm terracotta tapas dishes, to adorable printed plates and pasta bowls, it is perfect for upcoming hosting.

It’s no secret that B&M’s homeware has been brilliant recently. Their Brunch Club collection went viral recently, with mugs from the collection selling for more than double their Vinted. There is an appetite for chic B&M tableware right now, and the brand knows how to feed us.

Coastal homeware and Mediterranean-inspired trends are nothing new. Just last year, we couldn’t get enough of the Italian-inspired Tomatocore while Mediterranean planting dominated our outdoors. This is largely due to a desire to make our homes feel more like holiday spaces ( aka Desticore).

Because of this, it’s unsurprising that Mediterranean-inspired tableware is making yet another comeback for 2026. I’m particularly fond of B&M’s Pizza Plate (£4) and pasta bowls, with their ‘handwritten’ print. It’s very similar to Anthropologie’s Maegen Statement Plate (£16), and the iconic Das Rotes Rabbit Italian Earthenware Pasta Bowl (£16) . This style is bright and playful, adding a joyful element to hosting. I also find this style to be a little less formal, making it perfect for Al Fresco hosting, and making your guests think you have effortless style.

I’m also looking to get my hands on the new tapas dish. With the small dish available for just £2.50, these bargain dishes will elevate your table. A lovely mix of terracotta and ochre, the dish looks warm and authentic.

As always, you’ll have to head to your local B&M if you want to pick up some of this tableware. However, if your local store isn’t stocking the Mediterranean range, or it has already sold out, I’ve rounded up a few more options that fit the bill - and you can buy online.

Alternatives

Gourmet Tapas Dish £4 at Dunelm I think tapas dishes are an understated kitchen buy. After all, nibbles are always a good idea. Anthropologie Farmstand Juice Glass £14 at Anthropologie Anthropologie is the best place to shop for this style of tableware. I literally can't stop thinking about this adorable tomato motif. Talking Tables Talking Tables Bon Appetit Olive Enamel Plate, 25cm, Multi £15 at John Lewis I love the use of bold colours that give this plate a stunning summery look

I can’t wait for summer, and B&M is helping it arrive early. Run, don’t walk to snap your favourite pieces up.