Stationery to write home about

Inject some style into your stationery collection with these adorable items...

Who doesn’t love a nice bit of stationery? The feeling of excitement and satisfaction that comes with buying a brand new notebook or a new pencil case at the start of term is a feeling that continues from childhood well into adult life, and with every new term the stationery available just seems to get better and better.

We’ve put our heads down and some some research to find some of the best stationery out there at the moment. Pens at the ready…

The best personalised notebook

Getting Personal has no end of beautiful personalised gifts, and their stationery selection is truly swoon-inducing. We particularly love this personalised notebook – it’s just the one for those that have more things to do than there are hours in the day.

Buy now: Personalised notebook, from £6.99, Getting Personal

The best pencil case

Be your own boss with this motivational pencil case. We love the simple yet stylish design of the 100% cotton bag, and it’s the perfect size for storing your pens and pencils. Great as a fun yet practical gift, or as a present to yourself…

Buy now: ‘I am my own inspiration’ pencil case, £9.90, Not On The High Street

The best to-do lists

Need a bit of encouragement to get the day going? Look no further than this notepad! The pre-bulleted list makes it easy for you to jot down today’s tasks, and you’re sure to feel a wave of satisfaction every time you tick an item off the list. Let’s do this!

Buy now: ‘Let’s do this’ notepad, £7.60, Northlight

The best stationery set

Oh la la! This luxury stationery set is simply divine. The set contains a marbled notebook, a pack of postcards and envelopes, a pack of stickers and three pencils beautifully tied up with ribbon. Marbling is very on trend this year, and letter writing has never looked so stylish.

Buy now: Luxury stationery set, £20, Katie Leamon

The best sticky notes

Get fun and fruity with these tropical sticky notes from Paperchase. Can you think of a cuter way to leave yourself reminders or write little messages to your loved one or housemate? We can’t!

Buy now: Pineapple sticky notes, £4, Paperchase

The best pens

Put pen to paper with this gorgeous set of gel pens. The three unique designs are playful and cute, and add a bit of va va voom to any stationery set.

Buy now: Everyday gel pens, £6 for three, Kikki.K

The best paper clips

That’s it, all our boring silver paper clips are going in the bin now that we’ve come across these adorable arrow-shaped paper clips. These brass-coloured gems are perfect for organising paperwork, and may even inspire you to do so!

Buy now: Brass arrow paper clips, £4.25 for 15, Papermash

Happy writing everyone!