Are these 6 home office design mistakes ruining your productivity?

If your productivity takes a slump when working from home, then it could be your set-up that’s to blame. An incorrectly placed desk, a non-supportive chair or a distracting colour scheme can all have a huge impact on your motivation and concentration when working from home.

While there are lots of beautiful home office ideas online, they are not all conducive to efficient working; some could even lead to you being less focused on the task at hand.

To ensure you know which home office design mistakes to avoid, I asked interior experts to share their top tips for creating a work-from-home space that is aesthetic but will still ensure focus during the 9-5.

1. The wrong colour scheme

Colour plays a significant role in our mood and productivity, so choosing the right scheme is essential.

‘There are no golden rules when it comes to home office colour schemes . If you mostly work at a computer and have a lamp on your desk, then don’t be afraid of darker colours,' explains designer Susan Deliss. 'Rich reds and greens, even dark blues, are very traditional and can look smart, but I would avoid any strong patterns or really bright colours as they will be distracting.’

Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene seconds this, 'the colours you select will impact the atmosphere of a home office, colours with a blue tone such as ‘Dock Blue’ are a great for improving focus and concentration whilst warm sunny Yellows such as ‘Marigold’ and ‘Sunlight’ or bold yellow wallpaper Hencroft in Punch will work particularly lift the mood and increasing energy in a space.'

Also, look to introduce naturally-inspired elements, whether green tones or botanical wallpapers, to benefit from the stress-relieving and focus-boosting powers of the natural world. Take this a step further by adding a few houseplants that will boost productivity .

2. The wrong chair

When you spend over seven hours a day seated, good posture and comfort are vitally important – there's a reason why purchasing an ergonomic chair is one of the things interior designers always include in a home office.

Treat purchasing your office chair the same way you would choose a new bed – wherever possible, test out pieces in person and sit as you would when working to get a feel for the support. Also, look for a design that allows you to alter the height to prevent hunching and backache – renowned killers of productivity.

If you are looking to buy an office chair online , look for a company that lets you return the chair free of charge so you can test it out alongside your desk and ensure it's the perfect fit for you.

'While stylish chairs might catch your eye, comfort should always come first in a home office. A good desk chair with proper support can make a huge difference to your posture, preventing back pain and fatigue during long work sessions. It’s worth investing in a chair that is adjustable and ergonomically designed, as this will provide the flexibility needed to tailor it to your body and keep you comfortable throughout the day,' says designers from Diamond Interiors, who are experts in commercial office design.

3. Not isolating the workspace

Very rarely is your home office solely dedicated to the purpose of working from home. In most cases, it will double as a guest bedroom , or somewhere that you can enjoy your hobbies. It may be that your WFH space is located in a different room, maybe the hallway, kitchen, living room or bedroom.

Whatever your set-up looks like, interior experts at Diamond Interiors highlight the importance of isolating the workspace to ensure focus. 'Designating a specific area for work, even if it’s just a corner of a larger room, is essential for maintaining concentration and creating a mental divide between work and relaxation,' says the interior experts at Diamond Interiors.

Having a clear division will help improve productivity and stop you from getting distracted from other tasks or pastimes.

'Use a room divider, bookshelf, or even a desk with built-in partitions to help create this sense of separation. This physical boundary makes it easier to switch off at the end of the day, letting you fully unwind without constant reminders of work,' advises experts from Diamond Interiors.

Why not try IKEA MITTZON frame with castors to zone the space while also introducing beneficial greenery into your set-up?

4. Underestimating storage needs

Tidy room, tidy mind is never truer than when designing a home office.

Design your home office storage to suit the specific items you need to organise. This makes it easy to ensure that everything has a home, keeping your workspace clutter-free.

Cubbyholes – like this Squares unit from Habitat – can be combined with rattan baskets for a variety of storage. Elsewhere in the room, open shelving is ideal for decorative items – be that stationery or craft supplies – but it can look cluttered if used for less aesthetic items. Hiding a few shelves higher up behind a decorative curtain – delicate lace or voile works well – keep items easily accessible but hidden from view.

'A common pitfall is relying solely on freestanding furniture when a bespoke joinery solution could transform both functionality and style,' explains Emma Deterding, founder and creative director, Kelling Designs. 'Built-in cabinetry allows you to maximise every inch, create clever hidden offices, and add much-needed storage for files and equipment. For example, using full-height cabinetry around a chimney breast or spare wall can provide a hidden office that disappears behind closed doors, helping maintain balance between work and home life.'

While you can't go wrong with Ikea buys for home offices, interior designers often advise trying Ikea hacks to ensure that the furniture works exactly as you need it.

5. Location of the desk

The desk is one of the most important pieces of furniture in your home office and should be treated as such. When considering home office desk ideas , choose the largest design possible to provide ample workspace and reduce the clutter around your workspace.

Position the desk in front of the window to capitalise on the natural light. This isn’t only good for your eyes and wellbeing – it will also look flattering when you’re on a video call. ‘When working for long hours, it’s really important to have fresh air and it’s nice to look outside when your eyes need a break from the screen,’ advises Kate Guinness of Kate Guinness Design. Just the act of opening the window can instantly help wake you up and increase your productivity.

If facing the window is not possible, then experts from Furniture at Work advise positioning the desk perpendicular to the window. 'This will allow you to both see the room and benefit from the natural daylight while you work. However, you should also consider installing window blinds if you haven’t already, as these will help reduce glare on especially brighter days.’

6. Not having houseplants nearby

It might seem like a simple and unassuming addition, but adding houseplants to your home can prove transformative in terms of productivity when working from home.

'Numerous studies into environmental psychology have shown that nature can trigger improved creative problem-solving skills and productivity by up to 15%,' says Suzie Woolley, Head of Product, Seranata Flowers .

There are plenty of houseplants that boost productivity, including easy-to-care-for snake plants – simply needing watering once every few weeks, it lets you focus on your work rather than plant care.

Is your home office guilt of any of these mistakes that are sabotaging your productivity?