Treat yourself (and your home) this month with Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief's favourite great value style buys

With Christmas well and truly behind us, we can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to buying gifts for others and now focus on the important task of... well... treating ourselves. In a month that feels like it lasts 75 days, with limited daylight, miserable weather, and depleted bank accounts, carving out a little joy by pepping up your interiors on a budget will always be a welcome distraction.



Now, we're not suggesting that you need to spend a fortune to do it - everyone knows that best buys are the ones you can smugly say cost you next to nothing. For instance, this super-stylish antique brass dome lamp is the perfect example - it may look expensive, but it boasts a pleasingly purse-friendly price, plus it'll brighten up a dark corner in this low-lit month. And if every time you've left the house recently, you've been faced with a ten-minute hunt for your hat or gloves, then add this cute hanging basket (priced at under a tenner) to your hallway, and you'll have the ideal storage spot to hand.



We've asked our Editor-in-Chief, Heather, for her favourite spring buys that she's spotted this month that are guaranteed to bust the January blues. One of the perks of her job is that she spends her days browsing gorgeous homeware and knows exactly where to find the best-priced items. Everything on this list costs £20 or less, so you're bound to find something that you can treat yourself to without making a big dent in your bank balance.



So go on, scroll down and browse Heather's top buys now or bookmark this page for when you have a quiet me-time moment later and discover her 20 brilliant home pick-me-ups to help you look forward to the spring months.

