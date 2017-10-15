Be inspired by this late-Victorian home in West Sussex

Love monochrome? This super-chic property is packed with ideas to try in your own home

A boutique owner and brand consultant share this smart four-bedroom, semi-detached home in Sussex with their two children. ‘Structurally we haven’t changed a thing. Instead we’ve focused on simple decorative changes that haven’t cost a fortune,’ say the owners. The impressive white facade features Victorian details, such as ornate corbels and elegant sash windows.

Exterior

The facade of this Victorian semi-detached home in West Sussex has been painted white to give it a smart, elegant feel. The traditional sash windows and corbel details below the roof are indicative of properties built in the late 19th century. The wide steps leading up to the dark grey painted door creates an imposing entrance, while two small trees on either side add character.

Hallway

In a white hallway paint internal woodwork dark to give the illusion of depth. Here, the owners have hung an antler chandelier to draw the eye upwards towards the mounted antlers on the wall and to the original ceiling coving. ‘The L-shaped hallway is split in two by an original glazed door where it turns.’ A small console table is a handy addition in any hallway – use it as a put-down point for keys and other bits and pieces when you step in through the front door.

Kitchen

The owners have chosen a palette that keeps things looking crisp and smart. With simple two-tone decor like this, add interest with ornaments and accessories. A vintage chandelier makes an eye-catching addition to the otherwise contemporary scheme. ‘We love it when rooms have an unexpected feature,’ say the owners. ‘The chandelier isn’t “kitcheny”, which is why it works.’ The station-style clock and canvas portrait on the wall create a playful vibe that’s effortlessly chic.

Get the look

Buy now: Paint, Hague Blue No.30 matt emulsion, £43.50 for 2.5L, Farrow & Ball at B&Q

These kitchen accessories comply with the colour scheme. Here the owners have used vintage-style weighing scales, an aged metal utensil pot and bold black-and-white wall calendar to inject a hint of the industrial trend into the design. Natural wood worktops bring warmth to the grey and white kitchen. Don’t forget the decorative potential of texture in a kitchen – here mosaic-look tiles break up the run of plain white wall.

Landing

Here a selection of finds is curated around colour – white, black and grey – but in a mix different shapes, textures and heights to keep things interesting. Sticking to one colour scheme like this will help the look gel. ‘We have so many decorative pieces that we decided on bright white walls so they really stand out.’

Living room

Light up a favourite living room feature with an industrial-style floor lamp. If you’re a bit of a collector, be proud of your knick-knacks and show them off. Make use of a display cabinet for your most prized possessions and change them over regularly so everything gets a look-in. This room has been given a Scandi slant by the owners with hyde-style throws and a large shag-pile rug. ‘We love the way textiles bring textures into a decorating scheme.’

Get the look

Buy now: Similar sheepskins, from £59, Rockett St George

Buy now: Similar floor lamp, Rex Camera Tripod Floor Lamp, Matalan

Home office

The owners have stuck to a white and black scheme for a cool, contemporary home office that looks super-sharp. In this room the trestle table provides plenty of room to spread out, whether for computer work or more creative projects. Pick a design with It handy under-desk shelves that can be used for extra storage if space is tight. The black and white family photos on the wall add a personal touch perfectly in keeping with the scheme.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Get the look

Buy now: Similar desk, Jimi Solid Pine Trestle Desk, £299, La Redoute

Bedroom

Create a minimalist bedroom by sticking to the essentials. None of the bedrooms in the house has wardrobes. Instead, a single dressing room stores clothing for everyone, leaving the bedrooms free to be decorative. The grey walls in this room are a contrast to the rest of the house. ‘A dark aesthetic works here because the bedroom is so cosy. We’ve never slept so well!’. Opt for greys at the warmer end of the spectrum to avoid an overly clinical feel.

Get the look

Buy now: Kartell Componibili Circular Storage Unit, £100, John Lewis

In this small room, the owners have used a contrasting paint colour to emphasis a single feature. The bedroom fireplace here sports signature grey on its surround for an instant modern update. The giant ampersand on the mantel is used as a quirky photo display. Letter art is a popular interiors trend at the moment – choose letters and words that mean something to you.

Child’s room

A girl’s room needn’t be pink all over – just add a few small feminine touches. Pick subtle accents of grey and pink, backed by white walls, to create a soothing, stylish effect in a child’s bedroom. In this room a built-in corner cupboard and narrow, child-sized bed make the most of the limited floor space. Grey and pink is a winning combination: pink makes the grey feel softer; grey lends the pink more edge.

Bathroom

This stylish bathroom is a signature mix of vintage pieces and monochrome style ties reflected elsewhere in the house. The feel is calm and uncluttered as black mirror frames and toiletry bottles stand out against plain white walls. To avoid a visual mishmash of product packaging, decant toiletries into clear or coloured glass bottles.