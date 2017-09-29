Best bar stools for kitchen islands and breakfast bars

Looking for the perfect seating solution for the kitchen? The fashionable bar stool is just the thing for kitchen hangouts and informal dining

As we spend more and more time in our kitchens – they are the heart of the home, after all – it’s becoming increasingly important to have a comfortable and informal place to sit. Cue the trusty bar stool.

If you’d like some extra-casual seating in the kitchen, then you can’t beat bar stools – they’re the perfect spot for a quick gossip over coffee with friends, for kids to munch on their after-school snacks, and to enjoy a cheeky glass of wine after a hard day at the office.

Not only do bar stools offer a more laid-back style of informal dining, but they’re also a great space-saver, as they can be tucked under an island or table. If you have a small flat with an open-plan kitchen, for example, then bar stools beside a kitchen workspace or breakfast-bar table can provide alternative seating to a full dining table and chairs. Well, the last thing you want to do is fill a small kitchen with heavy dining room furniture.

Choosing a stylish design will lift your kitchen scheme to new heights, and there are a number of options to consider. Do you want a backless design or a piece in a striking colour? Upholstered seating adds comfort, but for practicality, opt for a wipe-clean fabric or material.

Always be sure to measure your space and the stool before you invest, as you don’t want a stool so tall, you’re unable to slide your legs under the counter height. Take a look at our pick of the best bar stools on the market, completing your breakfast bar or kitchen island with the most sophisticated seating.

Best for modern country style

If you have a country home and want timeless seating, why not opt for this solid teak bar stool with a natural rattan back and seat? Use alongside a breakfast bar, bar table or as an occasional seat when preparing food.

Dimensions H104 x W46 x D50cm

Buy now: Bembridge Bar Stool, £180, Garden Trading

Best for space saving on a budget

Good old Ikea provides the basics at such affordable prices, making them perfect for renters, first-time buyers and simply those not wanting to spend too much. This simple bar stool with back rest is not only cheap as chips, it’s foldable. That makes it ideal for small kitchens because they can be stored and take up less space when not being used.

Dimensions H95 x W50 x D44cm

Buy now: Franklin Bar Stool, £23, Ikea

Best for modern kitchens

Add character to your kitchen with this rocket-shaped bar stool, designed by Eero Aarnio for Artek in 1995. This playful bar stool is a modern design classic that will make an eye-catching addition to your kitchen. Mix and match in monochrome shades for a fun, eclectic look. Made in solid oak.

Dimensions H73 x W44 x D44cm

Buy now: Artek Rocket Bar Stool, £214.92, John Lewis

Best for getting the height right

Looking for a bar stool you can adjust to the perfect counter height? This sleek design has an adjustable seat height, back support and a foot rest to ensure it’s suitable and comfortable for all. And with high-gloss white cabinetry still a popular choice for modern kitchens, a white bar stool is a much sought-after buy.

Dimensions H79-100 x W47 x D44cm.

Buy now: Home Ottawa Gas lift Bar Stool, £29.99, Argos

Best for keeping it simple

The Oregan bar stool is a fresh contemporary take on the traditional thatched chair. Crafted with a hand-woven natural cord seat, this stool will give your home a refined and sophisticated feel. The rustic finish not only looks stylish, the durable soft cord material provides a comfortable seat.

Dimensions H72 x W35 x D35cm.

Buy now: Oregan Oak Bar Stool, £130, Habitat

Best for designer kitchens

Add an iconic design to your kitchen with the Masters Stool by Kartell. Designed by Philippe Starck with Eugeni Quitlet, this stool has real style credentials – the intertwined design pays homage to three iconic chairs designs. Look closely and you’ll see elements of the ‘Series 7’ by Arne Jacobsen, the ‘Tulip Armchair’ by Eero Saarinen and the ‘Eiffel Chair’ by the masterful Charles Eames.

The high back adds extra support, and it’s made in a modified polyproplene material that’s comfortable to sit in for hours at a time.

Dimensions H95 x W50 x D50cm.

Buy now: Masters Stool by Kartell, £258, Amara

Best for adding a pop of colour

This bar stool is both affordable and stylish – and perfect for a adding a splash of feel-good colour to kitchens. It’s also a great way to get the industrial look on a budget. The highly practical design is stackable, and therefore space saving. It’s available in Blue, Red, White, Black and Silver – create an eclectic look by mixing up the colours. The shorter height design is ideal for lower breakfast bars.

Dimensions H61 x W30 x D30cm.

Buy now: Metal Bar Stool, £36.90, Duhome at Amazon

Best for retro style

Go for a retro feel in your kitchen with this upholstered bar stool with tapered wooden legs. The unusual doughnut-style seat in contrasting black is a real feature, not to mention incredibly comfortable. The seat is plywood with a foam and PU leather cushioning, with rubberwood legs and chrome footrest.

Dimensions H78 x Dia56cm.

Buy now: Kitson Bar Stool, £79, Made

Best for elegant dining

This robust yet stylishly designed breakfast bar stool is made from solid oak and oak veneer. It’s the perfect adaption of a sophisticated dining chair. The natural cotton seat complements the warm wood tone beautifully whilst providing supreme comfort.

Dimensions H107 x W43 x D50cm.

Best for industrial style

Introduce industrial style into your home with this contemporary iron and acacia wood design. The beautifully simple bar stool design has a mango wood seat and a contrasting grey zinc-coated metal frame. The seat might be made out of hardwood, but it’s sculpted to ensure that you’re comfy however long you’re sitting at the breakfast bar. Handcrafted in wood and metal.

Dimensions H76 x W45cm x D34cm

Buy now: Roger Large Bar Stool, £95, French Connection

Th only problem now is that you might have to hire a chef – with chairs this comfy, you’ll want to do more chilling than cooking.