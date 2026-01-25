Kitchen islands are still the hottest kitchen feature – this is how the most stylish islands will look in 2026
Give the centrepiece of your kitchen wow-factor
Kitchen islands have long been one of the most desirable features of a cooking space, and it's safe to say they're not going anywhere in 2026. In a room where connection comes first, an island is perfect for creating a hub that everyone gathers around - not to mention it adds plenty of useful prep space too.
While this feature remains popular, the way in which it looks is what is going to change in the year ahead. From stone surfaces to trending kitchen colour schemes, there are plenty of ways to give your kitchen island ideas a makeover to root your design in the latest kitchen trends.
These kitchen island trends blend style with function, because after all, your island needs to work hard for your household.
1. Farmhouse-style islands
Some of the biggest kitchen trends in 2026 are focused on creating warm, homely spaces, and an island is the best place to action this trend. It's a convivial spot where everyone gathers, so choosing a style that encompasses these traditional values will only amplify it.
Farmhouse-style islands with open bottoms take inspiration from classic Victorian styles that were designed to be moved around a kitchen. Moveable islands like this are great for versatility, but equally, opting for a fitted kitchen island in a more rustic style will update your space in 2026.
2. Fluted islands
Fluted islands are a trend we've seen creeping around for a few years now, but it seems to be back stronger than ever.
'The island is increasingly being used as the point where texture and visual interest are introduced into the kitchen. Fluted panels, reeded timber and other tactile finishes allow the island to stand apart from the surrounding units without relying on colour alone, creating a quieter but far more layered form of distinction that sits comfortably within more restrained kitchen palettes,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.
'This approach allows the rest of the kitchen to remain calm and cohesive while the island carries a stronger design presence, anchoring the room and drawing the eye through material rather than decoration,' he adds.
3. Earthy colour palettes
Kitchen colour scheme trends for 2026 are all about inviting, earthy tones. An island is the best place to trial a different shade without committing to using it on all of your cabinetry, but we're leaving the craze of navy islands behind this year.
Instead, if you're keeping your wall cabinetry neutral, then opt for an earthy green or ochre shade for the centre of your room. It will help to ground the space and create a focal point that feels like the true heart of the home.
4. Dramatic stone surfaces
Statement stone surfaces are hotting up in 2026, and a kitchen island is the ultimate place to showcase one.
'This year we've seen a resurgence of classic Italian marbles that bring an element of heritage and timeless beauty to modern spaces. Calacatta Viola has really captured people’s attention because it brings warmth and character back into stone,' explains Urvashi Agarwal, creative director of Stone World London.
'We often recommend it for islands or splashbacks, where the veining can be fully appreciated and allowed to take centre stage. Keeping the surrounding cabinetry more understated is key, it allows the stone to bring interest and character to the space without being overwhelming,' she adds.
5. Banquette seating
Banquette seating is one of my favourite ways to create a cosy bistro atmosphere at home, and I frequently see how it can be used in the corner of kitchens as an informal dining space.
However, adding a banquette onto the end of an island is one way to give your kitchen layout wow-factor.
'We are seeing a clear move towards integrated, lower seating built into the island itself, often in the form of a banquette or bench that sits beneath the main worktop level. This subtle shift in height makes a significant difference to comfort, encouraging people to settle in for longer rather than perching briefly on a bar stool,' Richard Davonport explains.
'It supports conversation, homework, informal meals and quiet moments without isolating those seated from the rest of the room, which is something traditional breakfast bar layouts often struggled to achieve,' he adds.
If you're in the process of redesigning your kitchen, incorporating one (or more) of these trends is a surefire way to make a big impact in your space.
