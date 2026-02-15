If you have a small kitchen, the banquette seating trend was made for you, quite literally. And, if you’re looking for a cheat code to nail the chic bistro trend, I’d argue all you need is Next’s Chenille Stripe Slate Blue Aldridge Storage Dining Bench (£899) .

This small kitchen idea is no new seating arrangement and is typically seen in cafes and restaurants. But bench seating translates beautifully into small dining spaces, and Next is proving that it can also contribute to a timeless interior style, too.

As well as providing extra handy storage, the Aldridge Storage Dining Bench looks incredibly chic, too. Decked out in soft blue and white stripes, it is giving strong Nancy Meyers vibes and taps into the coastal trend that is currently staging a comeback this season.

Next Chenille Stripe Slate Blue Aldridge Storage Dining Bench £899 at Next Thisdining bench looks as effortlessly cool and it is practical. It's a great choice if you want a stylish, yet functional dining area.

Next’s current spring/ summer collection has been one of its best to date, filled with dozens of designer-look items. But this storage dining bench stopped me mid-scroll as I browsed the latest designs - it just looks that good.

Kitchen storage ideas can be hard to come by in small spaces, which is why investing in banquette-style seating is a good idea to hide some extra storage in the base. This handy dining bench has a large storage compartment in its belly, helping to maximise the functionality of your kitchen and dining space. Meanwhile, its curved shape, high back and timeless striped print can give an elegant French bistro look to your kitchen.

The handy storage compartment is great for storining extra cushions, blankets and hosting accessories. (Image credit: Next)

'Next is a great place to go if you're looking for banquette seating or a dining bench with built-in storage - they have a few different styles on offer. And this one is one of the most stylish ones. The striped upholstery is not only super chic but also very on trend. And as it comes with matching back cushions, it looks much more inviting than most dining room seating,’ says Sara Hesikova , Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor.

The matching back cushions are also key to making the bench look as cosy as it is fashionable. After all, you don’t want to spend mealtimes uncomfortable and unrelaxed due to poor seating.

'Kitchen trends for 2026 are all about creating cosy, inviting spaces that people want to linger in, and banquettes really add to this atmosphere. Particularly for small spaces, banquette seating allows you to squeeze a dining area into an awkward spot and provides handy storage for small appliances without cluttering your cupboards,’ adds Holly Cockburn , Ideal Home’s Kitchens Editor.

If you’re looking to update your kitchen seating arrangements, this storage bench is an excellent choice - as is the rest of Next’s new spring range. I’ve rounded up a few of my favourite new kitchen designs from the retailer.

Bench seating is the smart approach to modern dining. And it doesn’t get much more stylish and practical than this one