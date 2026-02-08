If you're pondering where to buy a kid's bed, then let me tell you, you're in for a treat.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years visiting bedroom furniture showrooms across the country, and by far the most fun I've had is in the kids' bedroom furniture sections.

From bunkbeds with built-in slides to single beds shaped like dinosaurs and teddy bears, these days children's bedroom furniture is full of playful ideas and practical solutions.

Whether you're looking for a children's cabin bed, a mid-sleeper bed with hidden storage underneath, or a high-sleeper kids bed that you can fit a desk under, the options are endless; if you know where to look, that is.

This is my shortlist of where to buy a children's bed, along with a round-up of some of the most stylish, practical, and budget-friendly options on the high street.

Where to buy a kid's bed

1. Argos

If you're shopping for a kids bed on a budget, then Argos is one of my top recommendations. The brand offer a great mix of affordable children's beds, with a range of single bed frames, mid-sleepers, high-sleepers, and great value bunk beds that come with or without mattresses included.

2. Bed Kingdom

Alternatively, Bed Kingdom can help you turn your little one's dream bedroom into reality. There are cute car-shaped beds, wow-factor house-shaped cabin beds, as well as plenty of practical storage beds that score high in the style stakes. These are definitely beds that will make them the envy of their friends.

3. Habitat

Habitat's kids beds are another great choice if you're looking to combine style, practicality and value for money. There are plenty of budget-friendly children's single beds, good value mid-sleepers, and affordable bunk beds on offer. Plus, the brand offers regular sales, so you'll often find discounts of up to 20% off selected lines.

4. La Redoute

French retailer La Redoute delivers to the UK, and the brand's children's bed selection offers plenty of whimsical and playful ideas that your kid will love. After all, what kid doesn't want to camp out in a tipi or slide out of bed in style in the morning?! Now if only they did adult versions...

5. Next

In my opinion, Next is the champion of the children's 'novelty' bed. Think upholstered kids' beds with dinosaur spikes, teddy bear headboards, or giant bunny rabbit ears. However, the brand has also thought of practicality and longevity. Most of those 'fun' elements can be detached as your child grows and wants a more grown-up look in their bedroom.

How to choose a kid's bed

Hopefully, that's plenty of inspiration for kitting out your kid's bedroom in style. But what about the practical matters?

I asked Alex Tolofson, co-founder of kids' bedroom furniture brand Nöa & Nani, for some expert advice on choosing a bed frame suitable for a little one.

'A good first bed for children transitioning from a cot or a toddler bed should prioritise safety, comfort, and design', says Alex. 'Ideally, you want a bed with a low profile. Opting for a bed that's close to the ground minimises the risk of falls, and the lower height makes it easier for kids to climb in and out of bed by themselves, fostering independence and confidence.'

'Selecting a design that appeals to kids can help make the transition more exciting for them,' adds Alex.

That's where themed cabin beds or animal, car-shaped or princess-style kids headboards come into their own. Choose a bed that reflects your child's interests or favourite colours to help them feel more eager about climbing into a big bed.

If your child is older and can safely navigate climbing a little higher into bed, then you might want to consider a mid-sleeper bed that offers storage space underneath for books and toys, or a high-sleeper that offers space for a desk below the sleeping area. You could also opt for a trundle bed that hides a second mattress that can be pulled out for sleepovers.

And if you need to factor shared bedroom ideas into your furniture choices, then bunk beds are your friend. Just make sure you choose an option suitable for your child's developmental stage.

'Low midsleeper bunk beds combine the fun and space-saving benefits of traditional bunk beds with enhanced safety,' suggests Alex. 'Being closer to the ground reduces the risk of injury from falls, making them a safer option for younger children.'

And don't forget that not all children's bed frames come with the mattress included. Whether you opt for the best mattress money can buy, or the best budget mattress to suit their growing body, just remember that kids' mattresses and adult mattresses can differ in a few important ways, especially if you have a toddler or younger child.

Kids often need a slightly firmer mattress and better breathability in their sleep surface than adults do. You may also find that kids' beds – especially bunk beds – have limits on the mattress weight and depth they can hold.

However, do a little research before you buy, and a kids' bed can be the star of the show in your child's dream bedroom design.