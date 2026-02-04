This Habitat kitchen island is the one thing I'd buy to upgrade a small kitchen – it's the easiest way to add storage

No matter the changing kitchen trends, one truth remains: kitchen islands are one of the most desirable features you can include in your design. However, if you have a small kitchen or no renovation on the horizon, it can be tricky to find a way to incorporate an island. Luckily, Habitat has the perfect solution with their Leif freestanding solid wood kitchen island.

It's rare that I would say something priced at £500 is good value, but when it comes to kitchen islands, this is a fraction of the cost that a built-in style would set you back. Habitat has released a range of innovative freestanding furniture that changes the game for small kitchens and this kitchen island is no different - it's been designed with compact living in mind with the added extras that you would desire in a fitted kitchen island.

Not to mention that it's very stylish - here's why I think this is the buy you need to upgrade your kitchen layout, storage, and seating this year.

Habitat Habitat Leif Solid Wood Kitchen Island - Natural £520 at Habitat UK The warm tones of this solid wood island would make it perfectly placed in so many different kitchen schemes - it has the ultimate balance of open and closed storage too.

This Habitat island will do exactly that. It has the balance of a large cupboard and two drawers for kitchen storage, as well as open shelving to allow you to add decor to the island.

It's also made out of solid wood, so you don't need to worry about investing in a piece of furniture that will be flimsy and won't stand up to the test of everyday life. It can be used as a sturdy prep area for cooking and for dining - these Habitat stools would be the perfect addition for just £60.

I love the natural oak tone of the wood on this island - it makes it so easy to incorporate into any kitchen colour scheme. I have a white kitchen that would benefit greatly from the warm tone of this island (and the storage), but I could see it looking equally well-suited in both country kitchens and modern, Scandi-inspired spaces.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Freestanding kitchen islands are an innovative way of adding storage to your kitchen in a way that is stylish and works with your existing design. However, sometimes they can still set you back thousands, particularly if you need a larger style. This Habitat island is ideally priced for a solid piece of furniture without spending budget that could otherwise be put towards a new kitchen renovation.

'We’re seeing a real shift toward freestanding islands as an alternative to traditional kitchen islands. They offer a more relaxed, informal aesthetic that suits the way people live and entertain today,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport. 'There’s also an element of flexibility: a freestanding kitchen island can evolve with the kitchen over time, making it a practical and characterful choice for many of our clients.'

Islands are useful for adding flow to your kitchen layout, creating a central spot that can be used to gather around when socialising, to sit at when casually dining, or for essential storage for things your cupboards can't quite contain.

If you've been contemplating a kitchen renovation but you aren't quite ready to spend big, adding freestanding furniture might be all you need to revamp the layout and upgrade your storage game.