I’m a Room Decor Editor who loves a good accent chair – these are my 6 go-to brands I always rely on for stylish but reasonably priced armchairs

As a Room Decor Editor, I look at homewares and furniture on a daily basis, including accent and armchairs. I regularly include them in my pieces and whenever I do, I always know where to turn for stylish and comfortable chairs that look more expensive than they actually are. So if you’re wondering where to buy armchairs and accent chairs without breaking the bank, these are the 6 brands and retailers that I swear by.

From the best swivel chairs to generous snuggle chairs, accent chairs are an easy way to give your home an update – whether it’s in your living room or the corner of your bedroom (likely acting as the clothes chair).

While most of us love the look of a designer armchair, the budget is often not there to invest in one. So instead, you can go to these places that I regularly rely on for reasonably priced chairs. You can thank me later!

1. Habitat

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maxwell Attenborough)

Habitat is the perfect place to look for living room accent chair ideas – and many of the brand’s designs reach viral status. Pieces from Habitat’s ongoing collaboration with Morris & Co. are always popular with its customers, but nothing was as sought after as the Habitat x Morris & Co. Merton Sunflower Fabric Armchair which has sold out and come back to stock multiple times – even our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight fell in love with it so much that she bought it when it finally did come back.

But it’s the retro-style Dawson Fabric Swivel Chair in electric blue corduroy that’s currently holding the title of Habitat’s bestselling accent chair. Not only does it look super stylish, but it’s also super comfortable and perfect for curling up with a nice book.

2. Next

(Image credit: Next)

One of the great benefits of shopping at Next is that the retailer stocks products from other brands, as well as its own-brand range. And that applies to accent and armchairs, too. MADE, Laura Ashley and even Cath Kidston are all available here – in fact, Next brought Cath Kidston back to us and made it even cooler with a rebrand. So now there are such cute yet stylish pieces on offer like the Cath Crest Cream and Green Lilly Accent Chair.

But Next is also one of the best places to go for stylish swivel chairs – whether it’s the cloud-shaped yet sleek Otis chair which I’m currently loving in this faux fur upholstery finish, or the low settee-style Lucca chair that’s a good budget alternative to the iconic Togo by Ligne Roset, available at Heal’s.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Similarly to Next, John Lewis is another retailer that has a wide range of other brands on offer. But for the most part, I actually go to John Lewis for its own-brand accent chairs.

The chrome and chocolate brown velvet Hoxton armchair was one of my absolute favourite pieces from John Lewis’ autumn/winter 2025 range that I would have got for my own home if I had the space. The brand’s collabs are also a great source of stylish accent chairs, whether that’s with Sanderson or Sophie Conran, resulting in such chic designs as the beautifully striped Cocobella armchair, which is available in several colourways and which I also love in its sofa form.

4. Dunelm

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Dunelm is the Ideal Home team’s go-to for any budget-friendly decorating and furnishing needs. When it comes to accent and armchairs, the brand has a wide range available, some of which are great affordable alternatives for pricier, well-known designs.

But some are popular bestsellers in their own right, much like the Dunelm Beatrice snuggle chair which has gone super viral and has had several makeovers in different upholstery options. But the wide stripes as seen below are still the most popular.

I still regularly get obsessed with some of the brand’s newcomers, too. From the autumn/winter 2025 collection, it was all about the textured Dunelm Finn chair which everybody at the Dunelm collection preview went crazy for because it’s super popular, stylish and it’s under £170.

5. Sofa.com

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Given its name, Sofa.com is known for its range of best sofas – and it’s one of the best places to buy a sofa and one that I regularly recommend to people. But Sofa.com has a lot more to offer, which includes accent chairs among other things.

I recently had the opportunity to visit the House of Sofa.com, a London townhouse filled almost exclusively with the brand’s pieces. This is where I was able to try the organically shaped and super clever Stellar Armchair, and I instantly loved it. The silhouette and design with a built-in side table make it look so high end. The same goes for the generously sized Hockney armchair which I really like for the contrast in texture.

And I can rarely say no to a lovely swivel chair, especially not when it looks like the Sofa.com Quinn armchair, boasting Art Deco-inspired style.

6. MADE

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Pretty much every MADE chair looks like a high-end designer piece which is enough to get me on board. Aside from the MADE website, most of the brand’s pieces are also available at Next and John Lewis which makes it even easier to shop them.

I’m particularly a fan of the Jude armchair which features a design that looks like the chair is made up of a few plump pillows or cushions put together and it’s reminiscent of the much pricier Buchanan Studio Chair which retails for over £3000, while the MADE version is just under £600.

Did you manage to find your dream accent chair on this list? Don’t worry if not, because these brands have a lot more accent chair styles where these came from.