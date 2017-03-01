Walk on the wild side with tribal-inspired home accessories…

Give your living space global appeal with these new-season pieces

The tribal trend looks set to be a real winner for 2017, and the new Hinterland collection from Sainsbury’s has got us talking. Featuring tribal prints and natural materials such as terracotta, carved mango wood and brass, it’s inspired by African and South American style.

Warm, earthy tones, mustard yellows and tribal reds mixed with carved wooden objects and Moroccan-style brass accessories all create a stylish global look – and this is a trend you can have a lot of fun with. Don’t be afraid to switch-up textures and fabrics for an eclectic feel, or introduce a few select pieces to a neutral space. There are no rules here – just be sure to add cacti, ferns and succulents for a lush, exotic vibe.

Here’s an edit of our favourite pieces to fire your imagination…



We love the South American influences, like this stylish geometric-patterned Aztec throw, £18, which is perfect for adding texture and colour. Layer it up with an Orange Geo woven cushion, £14, or a knitted Marl throw, £22. Play around with sizes and heights, and remember an odd number of cushions looks better – trust us!



Cosy up any room with these pretty terracotta tea-light holders, £4.50, to create a warm and inviting atmosphere reminiscent of starlit nights. Simply dot a few on your windowsill, line them up against a wall or use them to highlight your African-style objects. But don’t stop there – embrace the tribal vibe and inject an exotic aroma into your living space with a warm amber and fig boudoir candle, £5, or choose a black tea and vetiver diffuser, £15, for a fresh, heavenly scent.



Want a statement table to finish off the tribal look? This gold table, £32, will add a stylish metallic glow to any room, whether it’s a practical place to rest a cup of tea or used to display a selection of ornaments. We would add a Hinterland small ceramic vase, £10, metallic lantern, £12, and a small cactus, £5, for a truly authentic look.

