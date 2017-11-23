Aldi’s copper pans will give your kitchen the wow factor

On sale today! This collection of copper pan SpecialBuys are not to miss in the aisles of Aldi today

There are deals everywhere you look this week with Black Friday upon us, but an Aldi Specialbuy will always grab our attention. And this one is a real winner!

In store and online today Thursday 23rd November is the Premium Kitchen range. The on-trend copper pots and pans are an absolute bargain – and hard-wearing copper pans are a worthwhile investment for style and durability.

The range of Crofton Triply cookware is made of a blend of cooper, aluminium and stainless-steel – giving professional cooking results every time. Thanks to the cooking properties of these materials, this range of copper kitchen accessories are as beautiful as they are practical. Often professional quality comes with a high end price tag, but not when Aldi have anything to do with it…

Love big brands at bargain prices? Dyson deal alert: get a Dyson V6 handstick cleaner for just £229.99

Fancy bagging yourself a plentiful 24cm copper stockpot to cook up a hearty meal for the whole family, and still have enough left over from £40 to buy all the ingredients too?!

Buy now: Crofton 24cm Copper Stockpot, £34.99

The range of saucepans and frying pans all feature a durable Teflon non-stick coating, to help make both cooking and washing up a breeze. These pans are best suited to an induction hob, but can also be used on gas.

Buy now: Crofton 20cm Saucepan with lid, £29.99

Buy now: Crofton 24cm Copper Frying Pan, £29.99

With so many of us turning to the dark side with kitchen colour choices, it can be tricky to find accessories in a colour that really wows. Red is a good call, but copper accentuates rich navy and charcoal shades perfectly, and is more glamorous to boot. So you can create a striking scheme that’s high in the style stakes by combining inky blue walls or cabinets with these on-trend copper accessories.

Looking to update your kitchen? Create the kitchen of your dreams with these top trends for 2017

Video Of The Week

These fabulous pans are available online and in store today. Be quick because stocks will only last for as long as they last! Specialbuys are not restocked, so shop them now when you can!