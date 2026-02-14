It's my job to spot the latest trends and oftentimes in kitchens there aren't any major unexpected breakthroughs - that was, until banquette seating hit the scene.

In theory, banquette seating is no new style of dining furniture. It's a built-in bench (sometimes with storage) that is placed against the wall, and most commonly seen in cafes and restaurants. It's this bistro-inspired look that has made it more popular in our homes than ever before, as we strive for cosy, informal dining options in our kitchens.

While banquette seating works perfectly in large open plan kitchens to create a dining zone, its secret talent lies in small kitchens. This style of seating is a complete gamechanger for compact kitchens, creating a cosy nook that slots perfectly into an awkward spot.

Here's how (and why) you should make banquette seating work in a small kitchen.

1. Use for additional storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Kitchen storage ideas can be very hard to come by in a small kitchen, so you have to get creative with finding places to store small appliances and lesser-used kitchenware.

'Banquette seating is the perfect place for hidden storage, incorporated beneath the seating by adding lift-up seats or pull-out drawers. This maximises functionality, which is especially important for compact kitchen diners,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, built her very own banquette, as shown above, where the seats lift up to reveal tonnes of additional storage space.

2. Make the most out of an awkward corner

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Jane Watson)

Small kitchens don't offer tonnes of flexibility in terms of layout, and you'll often be left with an awkward corner that doesn't quite fit a freestanding table and chairs.

Having a banquette made to fit the shape or size of your particular space allows you to achieve a social dining area without losing floor space that is necessary for the overall layout

'Whether freestanding or built in, banquettes can provide a sophisticated solution for smaller or unused spaces - it not only looks stylish but it’s also a comfortable area that will function as the hub of the home. For a luxurious feel, opt for a padded back, thick seat cushions and arms, or for maximum comfort, perhaps combine earthy rustic wood tones with patterned soft furnishings in order to give the room a greater sense of texture, colour and depth,' says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

3. Position under a window

(Image credit: Neptune)

If you're planning a kitchen in a small room, chances are there won't be ample natural light sources. Small kitchens often have one or two windows and you want to maximise as much light as possible in these compact spaces, so any furniture blocking it is a major no.

Banquette seating subtly sits just underneath a window ledge so when it's not in use, nothing will be blocking the light source, as taller chairs might.

Shop banquette seating

Banquette seating is one of those kitchen features that perfectly balances aesthetics with practicality - it will be the ultimate casual dining spot that will save you tonnes of space in small kitchens.