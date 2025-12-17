While a chopping board is a kitchen utensil we probably spend little time thinking about, the right one can be a game-changer when it comes to prepping meals quickly and efficiently. And it is with this in mind that I’d like to share that Aldi’s viral 4-in-one chopping board is landing in stores this Thursday (18 December).

With Christmas Day almost a week away, dinner preparation has been the talk of the Ideal Home office for some time now, with the team only recently bowled over by M&S x Tom Kerridge’s clever 2-in-1 chopping board (which keeps selling out by the way).

Now Aldi has caught our eye, offering the Crofton Cutting Board for just £7.99, making it one of the cheapest batch cooking essentials I’ve ever seen, rivalling the likes of M&S and even Hexclad. Here’s why I think it’s an essential buy ahead of Christmas Day.

Save CROFTON Cutting Board £7.99 at Aldi At £7.99, this price of this board is incredible, and far cheaper than it's competitors. It's handy inserts make meal prepping a dream. Spend M&S X Tom Kerridge 2 in 1 Wooden Butcher's Block £50 at M&S Not only is this board practical, it's stunning to look at, too, making it a great gift for any foodies. We were very impressed with this board when we tried it. Splurge HexClad Cookware UK Hexclad Hybrid Cutting Board — Default Title £189 at Hexclad Yes, this board is very expensive. But, beloved by professional chefs, this board has two sides - one for carving and one for chopping. Accessible on both sides is a removable stainless steel tray to collect runoff and scraps, it's also made from beechwood to protect your knives.

When this Aldi chopping board was released across the pond in the US, it quickly went viral, with shoppers impressed by the board’s removable inserts, which made chopping veggies even easier than on a standard board.

The Crofton Cutting Board is available in two different designs, either with removable inserts or trays to help you separate chopping jobs on the board.

The inserts have me most interested (and are the design I will be checking my local Aldi for) as they are such a simple yet brilliant idea. You get three different coloured inserts which slot into a gap in the chopping boards and means you can chop and slide your fruit and veggies directly into the tray, ready to be added to your pan or best slow cooker .

It even comes with a handy grater, which is the same size as the inserts for easy storage. I also think you could use these trays to catch waste such as onion or carrot peelings, keeping your space neat and tidy as you work.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The second design consists of three removable trays (which are neatly stored under the board). These are each designed for a different cutting purpose, such as meat, fish and vegetables, and fit perfectly on top of the wooden board to prevent any cross contamination, and mean you don’t have to keep washing your board as you go.

Both styles are BPA-free, but only the trays are dishwasher safe, so it’s best to hand-wash the board.

At £7.99, this clever chopping board is one of the most affordable I’ve ever seen, so I predict it won’t be on the shelves. However, we haven’t tested it, unlike the Tom Kerridge chopping board , which our Kitchen Appliance Editor, Molly Cleary , found to be very impressive.

But for £7.99, I completely believe it’s worth trying this board. After all, anything that can make meal prep easier and more efficient is a win in my book.