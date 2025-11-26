Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's new cookware collection with M&S is proving exceptionally popular with shoppers. Now, there's a new bestseller on the block: the 3 Piece Stainless Steel Saucepan Set (£80 at M&S).

After testing the best saucepans in my role as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Editor, I'm desperate to get my hands on this set which looks to be offering premium materials for a fraction of the usual price of stainless steel.

This is just the latest product to fly off M&S' shelves from this collection following the success of Kerridge's chef-approved 2-in-1 Chopping Board and All-in-One saucepan. Here's why this saucepan set looks like it's joining the club.

VALUE STAINLESS STEEL SET M&S x Tom Kerridge 3 Piece Stainless Steel Saucepan Set £80 at Marks and Spencer UK According to Tom Kerridge, these are the pans he uses for his own home cooking – they're that good. They feature a copper base designed to help with quick heating too.

Stainless steel pans have long been a favourite of professional chefs because the material can handle high heat cooking and is very durable but the high price-tags of this kind of cookware makes it less accessible for most people. That's why the price-tag of this set from Tom Kerridge is so enticing at just £80 for three pans and matching lids.

To illustrate the point, compare that to one of our highly-rated reviewed sets, the Stellar Eclipse 3 Piece Tri-Ply set which will set you back £215 full-price. Even a more affordable alternative that I've also tried, the Ninja ZEROSTICK Stainless Steel 5-Piece Pan Set, is still £159.99 after a hefty Black Friday discount has been applied.

(Image credit: M&S)

There's more to this Tom Kerridge set that meets the eye too; each pan also features a copper disc inside its base as well as what M&S call 'StayNew' tech to keep the pans from tarnishing over time.

We're yet to try this set from the collection out though we have already extensively reviewed other picks from this chef-approved line including within our 3-Piece Cast Iron Stacking set review. I also got to see and judge the products for myself at the launch of the collection where I was so impressed by the pricing of the cookware line.

Getting a sneak preview of these saucepans during the launch event for the collection. (Image credit: Future)

We're hoping to get our hands on this affordable set for a review soon. At the time of writing it has just one user review to its name though that is a glowing one in which the customer says they are 'delighted with them – excellent quality, good value and work well on my induction hob'.

I reckon that's exactly the kind of buy you need just in time for Christmas dinner prep season. Here's the other M&S picks we love from the collection.

VERSATILE M&S x Tom Kerridge 2 in 1 Wooden Butcher's Block £50 at M&S This board has already sold out a few times but is now thankfully back and available to buy. It's simply ideal for the festive season with juice zones for meat carving and built-in bowls for food prep (think of the space for potato peelings!). TRUE SPACE SAVER M&S x Tom Kerridge Cast Iron Stacking Set £100 at M&S Our expert reviewer Helen was bowled over by this clever stacking set which she held onto after the test period to replace her previous casserole dishes. Featuring a large, small and grill pot it is simply superb in quality for the price-tag. IDEAL FOR FAMILY COOKING M&S x Tom Kerridge All-Purpose Saucepan £60 at M&S This stainless steel all-in-one pan should, in theory, be able to replace all the pans in your kitchen. In it you can sauté, sear and shallow fry with a matching stainless steel lid to lock in flavour. It's also oven safe. AFFORDABLE M&S x Tom Kerridge Frying Pan £25 at M&S If you're looking to upgrade your frying pan rather than saucepans, this affordable pick is currently very popular with M&S shoppers. It features the same copper base as the pan set, too. BUILT FOR ROAST POTATOES M&S x Tom Kerridge Stainless Steel Roasting Tray £40 at M&S I'm about to test this roasting tray out for my roast potatoes ahead of cooking Christmas dinner for the whole family. According to Tom Kerridge the textured airflow increases crispiness which makes it perfect for the job. CARBON STEEL M&S x Tom Kerridge Salt & Pepper Mills £40 at M&S Once you invest in quality salt and pepper mills you won't be able to go back to cheaper alternatives. This set is made from carbon steel for longevity and would make a perfect Christmas gift for the home chef in your life.

Have you been tempted to invest in anything from the collection yet?