You’ll be DESPERATE to rent Teri Hatcher’s house in Los Angeles!

She’ll soon be back on our screens in the Celebrity Great British Bake Off. And if you can afford the rent, you could live in Teri Hatcher’s house – a stunning Mid-century style home in Los Angeles. The Desperate Housewives star is letting the three-bedroom property for $25,000-a-month… and *spoiler alert*, the kitchen is pretty fabulous.

Built in the 1960s, the secluded home is situated not on Wisteria Lane, but in Studio City – an area named after the TV studios (and latterly, yoga studios) nearby. It was clearly a handy location when Teri was filming Desperate Housewives at Universal Studios, and also Superman reboot Lois & Clark, where she starred alongside Dean Cain. Remember him?!

Access to the fancy rental is through a gated driveway. There’s a garage and ample parking for any showbiz friends you might want to invite over for dinner.

We’re loving Teri’s pink front door, which opens into a spacious hallway. We’re ‘standing’ at the entrance to the library, while those stairs lead up to a living room.

Grab a book and make yourselves at home, folks! Do you think Paul Hollywood’s Baking Basics is on the shelves?

Teri’s a keen singer and dancer – did you know she was once a cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers, and recorded a Beatles classic for a charity album? Anyway, her love of performing explains the baby grand piano and guitar collection in here. And check out that shaggy rug and white couch – we’d be putting a ban on red wine in this space.

Teri’s alter ego, ditzy Susan Mayer, is known for being an awful cook, but happily, Teri doesn’t take after her. In fact, she enrolled in the Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris as soon as Desperate Housewives left our screens. We’re sure it was a pleasure to practise her new-found skills – and train up for Bake Off – in this emerald green workspace.

Next door, there’s a formal dining room for entertaining…

…and this leads out to a deck with a Koi pond and waterfall. All very zen. And did you spot the outdoor picture frame? there’s no way you could get away with that in the UK.

Around the corner you’ll find a full-on swimming pool. Well. we ARE in LA, darling.

Back inside, the large master bedroom has its own sitting area, fireplace and desk, which looks out over the garden.

Teri has kept to a monochrome scheme, with metallic touches and a luxe wall treatment giving the space some old-school Hollywood glamour.

Talk about a Bond girl’s bathroom! Tomorrow Never Dies star Teri has treated herself to a corner bath with its own TV, and heaps of storage for lotions and potions. A Mickey Mouse print is a fun addition.

Question is, do you have the dough to afford to live here?