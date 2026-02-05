Lace is the home decor trend I’m seeing everywhere this year – from lace doilies to broderie-trimmed bedding, these are the prettiest pieces to buy now

This is the surprising trend that everyone's becoming obsessed with

Sara Hesikova's avatar
By
published
A set dining table with a white tablecloth and white lace-trimmed placemats and napkins from H&amp;M Home&#039;s spring/summer 2026 collection
(Image credit: H&M Home)

Who knew that 2026 would be all about lace?! But it is, and while the lace home decor trend is an unexpected one, it’s one that everyone’s becoming obsessed with, myself included. So it’s no surprise that many brands are giving into it, creating the prettiest of homewares to adorn our homes with – and this is an edit of my favourite ones.

This pretty, delicate home decor trend already rose to prominence in the second half of last year. This year, it’s really coming into its own as the Pinterest Predicts trend report for 2026 outlined lace - or ‘Laced Up’, as they called it - as one of the biggest trends of the year, with Pinterest searches for ‘lace doily’ rising by 105%. Brands like H&M Home have responded by filling their spring/summer 2026 collections with lace-trimmed table linens, bedding and cushions – the H&M lace-trimmed tablecloth spelling out ‘buon appetito’ is among my absolute favourites.

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.