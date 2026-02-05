Who knew that 2026 would be all about lace?! But it is, and while the lace home decor trend is an unexpected one, it’s one that everyone’s becoming obsessed with, myself included. So it’s no surprise that many brands are giving into it, creating the prettiest of homewares to adorn our homes with – and this is an edit of my favourite ones.

This pretty, delicate home decor trend already rose to prominence in the second half of last year. This year, it’s really coming into its own as the Pinterest Predicts trend report for 2026 outlined lace - or ‘Laced Up’, as they called it - as one of the biggest trends of the year, with Pinterest searches for ‘lace doily’ rising by 105%. Brands like H&M Home have responded by filling their spring/summer 2026 collections with lace-trimmed table linens, bedding and cushions – the H&M lace-trimmed tablecloth spelling out ‘buon appetito’ is among my absolute favourites.

‘The trend draws inspiration from traditional textiles – think heirloom table linens, vintage lace curtains and the handcrafted doilies your grandmother used to have,' says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at homeware and furniture brand Arighi Bianchi. 'But it’s being reinterpreted for contemporary living. Rather than feeling overly fussy, today’s lace accents are pared-back and intentional, often used in neutral palettes or as subtle layering pieces. The key to styling lace is all about simplicity and balance.’

The best lace home accessories and soft furnishings I'm seeing right now feel fresh and modern, ideal for softening a tablescape or bedroom – whether that's with white lace-trimmed bed linen like this Matalan one or by simply adorning glass stems with lace ribbon like this one from Amazon.