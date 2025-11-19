I love to make big design decisions but I hate to spend money when I don't have to – these are my spend-savvy decorating secrets

Home decorator Lara Winter is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on revamping a 200 year old cottage to make it right for modern family life. See the rest of her articles here.

Maybe it’s the German in me, but I love transforming a space while spending as little as humanly possible. Give me a bargain and a DIY project, and I’m happy. Over the years, I’ve learned that you don’t need deep pockets to create a home that feels warm, personal and stylish. You just need a few tricks, a bit of creativity and the occasional can of Zinsser primer.

Here are my go-to ways to get big impact on a small budget.

1. Can I dupe It?

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

We’ve all been there: you see something beautiful online: a dreamy shelf, a designer table, that lamp that costs more than your monthly food shop. Your heart says yes but your wallet says absolutely not. My advice? Dupe it.

Before I buy anything, I always ask: could I make this myself for less? My kitchen gallery shelves for example started off as a skirting board, some cheap brackets and a metal rod I cut to size. The most expensive thing were the six gallery rail posts that hold the rod, which cost less than £40 (these are from House of Brass). A quick session of drilling, cutting and using some gold spray paint and voila - fancy shelves, zero guilt. Half the fun is figuring it out, and honestly, the satisfaction when someone compliments it? Priceless.

2. I get creative

If money’s tight, creativity is your best friend. Look at what you already own and see if it could have another life. That old ladder? Towel rack. The sad dresser in the corner? Bathroom vanity. Even leftover wallpaper scraps or pretty tea towels can become wall art if you stick them in a few frames.

And when bigger renovation challenges pop up, don’t panic- just get clever. Think that dark room is doomed without adding a window? Think again! In our dining room, swapping our solid front door for one with glass panels (a lucky marketplace find!) flooded the space with light and saved us a fortune. Plus, it looks adorable painted in that cheerful yellow.

3. I build it myself

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

I know DIY sounds scary, but hear me out. You don’t need to be a professional. Start small: paint a shelf, re-cover a seat pad, or build a basic bench (you can find tutorials to everything your heart desires online).

And once you tried and tested some of the easy projects, you can go bigger. I am a confessed bookworm. All I wanted in our living room was a library wall. But there were two problems. Number one: It’s awkwardly shaped with a big radiator and the playroom door in the way. Number two: My wallet wouldn’t allow me to even get quotes in for this project. The solution: I convinced my husband that it would be fun to build it ourselves (back when he still trusted me). It took a while and isn’t perfect by any means. But do I love it? Absolutely. And the sense of pride when you say, “Oh that? I made it”? Unmatched. Sure, you might end up with a few extra screws and some questionable paint lines. But perfection is overrated anyway.

4. I cover It

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

Sometimes the best way to deal with something ugly is to just… cover it. Removable wallpaper, peel-and-stick tiles, vinyl wraps - all brilliant for renters or people like me who don’t want to commit. You can hide almost anything: tired countertops, scuffed floors, questionable backsplash choices or ugly fridges.

As you might remember, I covered our boring, beige bathroom floor tiles with vinyl stick on panels (a checkered dream of cream and terracotta) and have never looked back!

Big Style, Small Spend

The truth is, creating a home you love isn’t about how much you spend - it’s about being clever with what you have. A little paint here, a cover-up there, and a sprinkle of creativity go a long way.

So next time you fall down a Pinterest rabbit hole and start mentally adding up the cost, stop. Take a breath and ask yourself: could I dupe this? Could I tweak what I already own? Chances are the answer’s yes.

Because the best kind of home isn’t the most expensive - it’s the one that looks and feels like you.