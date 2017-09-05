Start practising your slow-motion running

Yes, you read that right. Baywatch star David Hasselhoff – actor, music maker and genuine ’80s heart throb – has just bought a luxury villa on the Indonesian island of Gili Meno. And you can buy a property on the same island.

He might have been the subject of a million awkward fantasies during your teenage years, but who wouldn’t want to next door to the Baywatch legend?

The Hoffmeister has just purchased a property on the remote island of Gili Meno, a place that truly blurs the lines between fantasy and reality.

Just off the coast of Bali, and accessible only by boat (or helicopter), it’s free of cars and other modern conveniences. David has himself dubbed it ‘paradise’ and plans to spend up to five weeks of the year here with his children and new fiance Hayley Roberts, from Wales.

David’s new home is part of a new development on the island by property investment company Bask. Ad the good news for Hoff fans it that there are still plenty of available properties available to buy.

A studio apartment will set you back £171,000 – not pocket change, admittedly, but surely worth it for the substantial life upgrade.

The resort will be managed by a hotel company with a long history of managing luxury resorts. Properties on the resort can enjoy 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping and luxury catering.

There’s a population of just 500 permanent residents on the island, and the developers claim is has ‘all the charm of Bali but none of the overdevelopment.’

The Baywatch star has long set his sights on a property here, staking his claim on a spot before it was even built. He plans to make his home here one of three main bases – alongside LA and Wales, where wife-to-be Hayley still lives.

‘I love Gili Meno as there are no cars on the island – it is like going back in time,’ he says. ‘I’d have lots of water and fruit in the fridge. But the best thing about the island is that you can eat out so well, such as fresh lobster, and it costs next to nothing.’

Well, if it’s good enough for Hoff…

Written by Marianna Manson