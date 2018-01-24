Ideal Home Loves – our pick of the best buys

What makes our pick of the best buys we hear you ask? It's simply the things we love, no product is too big or too small to make our weekly round-up

Here at Ideal Home HQ we do love a bit of shopping. Each week we round-up our pick of the best new buys to share with you. This week our edit is dedicated to all things inspired by Scotland, to celebrate Burns Night on Thursday 25th January.

If you only treat yourself to one thing this week we recommend it be one of these wee buys…

1. Cosy check mohair throw

This timelessly throw is certainly a stylish way to wrap up toasty on cold winter evenings. The subtle check design and attractive fringed edging will complement a whole host of different interior styles. Made in Italy from an ultra tactile mohair blend, this classic throw will bring texture and warmth to your home for many years to come. Add this sumptuous throw to dress a bed or sofa this season.

Buy now: Croft collection Check Mohair Blend Throw, £110, John Lewis

2. Scottish scents

Immerse yourself in the spirit of Hygge by surrounding yourself with ambient candlelight. This stoneware candle jar is made in Scotland by Anta, hand-painted in a traditional tartan pattern. When lit the candle releases a delightful orange and cinnamon blended scent to fill your home with a rich aroma.

Buy now: Isobel Anderson Small Candle Jar, £44, Anta

3. Designer cushion

Woven from a wool blend this delightfully soft cushion features a tartan pattern created with chequered threads of rich red, ochre, purple and blue tones. Being by Missoni it’s not cheap but it is a beautifully unique piece, that would add a sophisticated touch to any sofa, armchair or bed. Size dimensions: 40cm square.

Buy now: Missoni Home Simba Cushion, £128, Amara

4. Sophisticated drinks

Burns night celebrations will involve lots of smooth whiskey measures! We might have missed the boat to serve them from this stylish decanter in time for tomorrow night, but it’s an investment to make for serving your barrel-aged finest malt in future. LSA are the masters of sophisticated serving-ware, as demonstrated by the Islay Whiskey Decanter. Crafted by skilled artisans the hearty glass decanter sits on an elegant walnut base, making an attractive accessory for any dining room or drinks trolley.

Buy now: LSA Whiskey Islay Decanter, £81, Cuckooland

5. Shades of Scotland

Forget grey, this week it’s all about 50 Shades of Scotland – far less risqué. This quirky poster is designed by Emily Mackenzie, inspired by her time living in Scotland. The inky spots each have original names, such as Nessie, Smoked Salmon, Midgie Bite and Deep Fried Mars Bar. Be inspired to embrace the colours of Scotland according to Emily with this charming artwork.

Buy now: 50 Shade Of Scotland Poster, £25, Not on the High Street

6. Signs of a true Scot

Say it like it is in Scotland! This cute sign is by We Are Scamp who have captured this Scottish phrase on a wooden pennant flag, hung with a striking neon suedette cord – in a choice of pink or yellow. Hang this charming sign in your own home to make you smile or gift it to a Scot you love.

Buy now: Scottish Phrase Wall Art, £12.50, Not on the High Street

Every week we’ll be rounding up the latest buys not to be missed! Be sure to check back in the same time next week to see what’s new. Until next week then, we wish you all happy Burns Night celebrations!