The White Company deals to keep on your radar this Boxing Day - how to save on candles, bedding, decor and more

We love securing a bargain on quality homeware, so all The White Company deals are on our radar this Boxing Day. We're something of shopping experts here at Ideal Home, and The White Company is a brand we've tried and tested for years, so believe us when we say we know what's worth picking up.

While there's no current live sale event on, we'll be taking you through when the best times to shop are to get the best deals possible, as well as what you should be looking out for – especially as we suspect The White Company's Boxing Day deals, or their 'January Sale Deals', as they prefer to refer to it, are soon to land. But of course, we're not ones to leave it at just that, so we've also highlighted a few products currently discounted on the site for your browsing enjoyment.

So, whether you're looking to invest in the best bedding, stock up on the brand's renowned scented candles or are looking for seasonal ways to elevate your home's decor, get ready to mark your calendars for the best ways to find and make the best use of The White Company deals.

The White Company deals and sales this Boxing Day

How to shop The White Company deals

As we've said, there's no major sales event currently happening to help you nab extra special The White Company deals. However, irrespective of whether a sales event is live or not, here are the quick links to enable to get you straight to the items you're looking for:

When to shop for The White Company deals

There are a few key times you can rely upon to find the best The White Company deals throughout the year.

First and foremost is what the brand does instead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday which they've coined 'The White Weekend'. For the past couple of years, this has made nearly everything on the site 20% off from the Wednesday before Black Friday right through to the Monday. In 2023, the dates were 22nd-27th November.

Next up in the sales calendar is Boxing Day, or the post-Christmas sales. In previous years, The White Company has referred to these as 'January Sale Deals', and for 2022 this involved up to 50% off homewares. However, in 2021 the discounts were up to 60% off so stay tuned to see what the deals will be following Christmas 2023.

Finally, there are the other seasonal sales. While we don't have exact dates for these, you can expect to find discounts on seasonal items following key calendar events, such as after Easter and at the end of summer.

Today's best The White Company deals

While there's no current huge sale event on to bag The White Company deals across all areas of their sought-after luxury homeware, the brand is currently offering 30% off selected Christmas decorations.

While the chances of you snagging these decorations in time for this year's festivities may be slim, this is the best time to buy Christmas decorations in preparation for next year as all the bestsellers are going for much less.

Jute Nordic Star - 50cm | was £38.00 now £26.60 at The White Company This Scandi-inspired star makes an ideal choice for seasonal decorating, perfect for hanging on doors or windows.

Glitter Starburst Decoration - Large | was £15.00 now £10.50 at The White Company This sparkling decoration boasts a starburst shape with an all-over glitter finish, perfect for hanging on your tree or as a topper.

Pre-Lit Ultimate Pinecone Garland - 180cm | was £95.00 now £66.50 at The White Company This garland incorporates beautiful faux greenery, pinecones, fir branches, and white berries for a full festive-looking display.

Walnut Place Card Holders - Set of 6 | was £30.00 now £21.00 at The White Company In pretty silver aluminium that is sure to match any classic or cool colour theme, these place card holders are the perfect addition to any table setting.

Nordic Wreath - 14cm | was £12.00 now £8.40 at The White Company This Scandi-inspired round wreath makes for the ideal piece of seasonal decoration. Consider hanging on the back of dining table chairs to complete a tablescape.

Ultimate Mercury Champagne Bauble - 20cm | was £35.00 now £24.50 at The White Company This oversized bauble is ideal for creating impactful, elegant displays and looks great styled around the base of trees or on a mantelpiece.

Metal Leaf Decorations - Set of 6 | was £15.00 now £10.50 at The White Company Ideal for dressing an autumnal tablescape, these rustic-looking leaf decorations are detailed with a twine loop to hang on branches or use as placeholders.

Mercury Etched Bauble - 4cm | was £6.00 now £4.20 at The White Company This striking mercury bauble is complete with a unique antiqued gold finish, perfect for curating a festive table centrepiece or on a tree.

Kara Hemp Fine Stripe Oxford Pillowcase | was from £48.00 now from £33.60 at The White Company This gorgeous linen-blend blue and white pinstripe pillowcase adds an oh-so-pretty feel to a bedroom.

Scallop Edge Flat Street | was from £30.00 now from £15.00 at The White Company Scallops are bang on trend, and these softly undulating edges are the perfect way to add them to a space.

Avignon Natural Pom Pom Duvet Cover | was from £65.00 now from £32.50 at The White Company This sophisticated white cotton cover is finished with a delightful little natural linen cotton pom-pom trim.

Kara Hemp Flat Sheet | was from £120.00 now from £84.00 at The White Company Make your bed extra soft with this high-quality sheet made of 52% linen and 48% hemp which will only grow softer over time.

FAQs

Is Black Friday and Cyber Monday the best time to shop at The White Company? We've already answered the first question you might have in your mind when it comes to the best time to shop at The White Company in our article dedicated to the question: does The White Company have a Black Friday sale? In short, yes, The White Company do tend to have a sale over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but in classic style, they prefer to call it their 'White Weekend' over traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday branding. For 2023, the sale began on Wednesday 22nd November and ran until Monday 27th November 2023, with 20% off almost everything. We think their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale (aka, their White Weekend) is the best time to shop for The White Company products, as the discounts we've covered in previous years have been great, spanning fragrance, bedroom essentials, home decor, furniture and more. However, their January sales are a close second.

Keep checking back throughout the year as we'll be dishing out more swoon-worthy deals and some of our favourite buys worth picking up when the best The White Company deals are live and kicking!