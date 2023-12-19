Cult coffee shop Blank Street has turned its viral Blueberry Matcha drink into a candle – and it's already selling out
Viral drink of 2023 gets a scented candle makeover - and we've found some great smelling alternates
Whether you were obsessed with Blank Street’s iced blueberry matcha drink this summer or this is the first time you’re hearing about it, the Blank Street Blueberry Matcha candle is a real treat.
The cult coffee shop sprouted up all over London in the past year with a new branch just opened in Manchester and more to follow soon in other corners of the UK. And it’s become an instant cult spot, known for its beautifully ombre blueberry matcha and signature pistachio latte. And with #blueberrymatcha going viral, attracting over 5 million views on TikTok, the cafe immortalised its drink by making it into the best scented candle possible.
Featuring the same ombre look with matcha green on top and light blueberry purple on the bottom enclosed in a clear glass jar, the £25 candle launched last Friday and is already sold out online. But if you’re after its delicious smell, then it’s still available in Blank Street’s London stores in Kings Road, Charlotte Street and Picadilly Gardens.
Plus, we searched high and low for some lovely alternatives to indulge in, whether you’re a matcha or a coffee lover.
Blank Street launches Blueberry Matcha candle
First put on the menu in March 2023, the iced blueberry matcha sent Blank Street’s customer base and TikTok alike into a frenzy with many trying to recreate its beauty and deliciousness at home as well.
That’s why a limited-edition Blank Street Blueberry Matcha scented candle, made in collaboration with London-based candle brand Earl of East, felt like a natural step.
‘The iced blueberry matcha has been our drink of the year at Blank Street – having gone viral for its beautiful ombre look and its famed unique taste, it’s developed a major cult following. Selling at one every minute since its launch this spring, it’s fast become one of our bestselling drinks on the menu,’ says Hashim Parvez, product specialist at Blank Street.
‘We’ve created the limited-edition candle as the perfect gift to immortalise the delectable scent and beautiful look of the drink, ensuring our matcha-mad followers will never be without their favourite Blueberry Matcha.’
So what does it smell of?
Made with vegetable wax, it starts sweet with notes of blueberry and vanilla, which are then balanced with the earthy and fresh matcha.
If you like the sound of that, you better be quick though as there are only 100 of these made. But if you snooze, you don’t necessarily lose. At least not on this occasion. As we’ve scoured the market to find you comparable matcha-based alternatives if you're craving this home fragrance.
Matcha candle alternatives
This matcha tea candle boasts a similar ombre effect as the Blank Street one with the addition of pretend tapioca pearls. If you (or someone you know) are a bubble tea lover, then this one's for you.
As the name suggests, this Japan-inspired candle sets out to create a sense of peace and calm with notes of bergamot, orange blossom and matcha green tea.
Coffee candle alternatives
But if coffee has your heart rather than matcha, then why not make your home smell like your favourite cafe with these delicious coffee-based scents.
Similarly to Blank Street, Grind is a London-based brand of coffee which has also captured its signature house blend in a scented candle. The coffee-smelling candle also lets notes of chocolate and nuts come through, much like the coffee blend itself.
Inspired by a real cafe at the heart of a Spanish village that this brand calls home, the candle blends familiar notes of coffee, brandy, tobacco and leather.
Maybe you can even pair them with the yummy patisserie candle range from Aldi everyone’s gone crazy for.
Whether it's a gift or for yourself, now is the perfect time to snap up one of these delicious scent cafe candles.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Do air fryers need ventilation? Expert advice on how to avoid a dangerous and expensive mistake
Keep this in mind for cooking success
By Jullia Joson
-
Does mistletoe kill trees? Experts issue warning for those hanging mistletoe in their homes this year
Kissing under the mistletoe this Christmas? Be wary of the berries…
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to clean an oven quickly - get it done in 30 minutes or less with these time-savvy expert tips
Because no one wants to spend hours on this unappealing chore
By Emma Rinaldi
-
Argos has cut the price on its Christmas decorations - including a 7ft tree for under £35
Deck the halls with boucle stockings, sparkling gold baubles and a finishing-touch wreath
By Holly Cockburn
-
I've been preparing for Black Friday for months - and these are the little home luxuries I always wait to shop for in the sales (they're finally on offer!)
Including luxe Neom home fragrances and cosy season staples
By Holly Cockburn
-
The White Company has brought this Y2K home fragrance essential back with a chic new look
Fragrancing your home has never been so easy with the new White Company plug-in diffuser
By Rebecca Knight
-
Angela Scanlon reveals the 3 things she bought 'just for the aesthetic'
Not even Angela Scanlon is exempt from going after the pretty things
By Jullia Joson
-
Don't have a Prime membership? We found 15 other great deals you should be shopping right now!
Here are some of the best Prime Day alternatives worth shopping
By Jullia Joson
-
I'm a Style Editor and I scoured Amazon for hours to uncover the best aesthetic storage solutions to buy on Prime Day
Stylish storage? Yes please. This Amazon round-up will give you quick and practical organisational solutions for the whole home - plus they're insta-worthy too
By Anna Morley
-
The iconic blanket our Editor is buying in Arket's sale this weekend - she has 2 already!
Our Editor already has two Arket blankets but she's eyeing up her third - here's why you should be too
By Rebecca Knight
-
I’m a Style Editor - these are my top picks of tasteful Coronation keepsakes
All hail the King! Kick celebrations off in style for the royal event of the year with commemorative keepsakes that are worthy of a place in your home
By Anna Morley