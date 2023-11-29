Argos has cut the price on its Christmas decorations - including a 7ft tree for under £35
Deck the halls with boucle stockings, sparkling gold baubles and a finishing-touch wreath
The majority of Black Friday deals have ended, but that doesn't mean that there isn't still the opportunity to save some money on Christmas decorations ahead of the festive season. Argos Christmas deals are here with 25% off selected seasonal decor, so you can get your Christmas ideas up and running before the big day.
From outdoor Christmas decor to Christmas tree ideas that take centre stage in your home, there are so many ways to create magic for the holidays. Shopping the sales for Christmas decorations is the best way to save money for spending on gifts, but often discounts on decor don't start until the New Year - so make the most of Argos' 25% discount to stock up on baubles, a new tree and lights while you can.
Argos Christmas deals
Argos' Black Friday furniture sale saw some huge discounts on our favourite pieces, such as the Habitat Kota sofa bed that features in a few of the Ideal Home team's homes. And the discounts don't stop there - from Wednesday 29th November until Sunday 24th December, Argos has 25% off selected Christmas trees, lights and decorations so you have almost an entire month to get your home prepped.
We've rounded up our favourite buys to transform your living room Christmas decor so that come the 25th, your decor will be fully festive (and bought for less).
Boucle is the ultimate quiet luxury material and it screams cosiness, so why not hang a boucle stocking from your mantlepiece? It will perfectly complement a neutral palette.
First impressions count, which is why decking out your front door for Christmas is essential. Add this traditional red berries wreath to your door to wow friends and family as they arrive.
If you're decorating a tree for the first time or need to replace inevitable broken baubles, this pack of 49 shatterproof baubles is a great buy. The metallic tone is bound to add allure to your festive decor.
This pre-lit Christmas tree looks just like more expensive styles on the market and saves you the stress of untangling fairy lights.
Nothing says Christmas quite like driving around to look at lights, so why not join in with this illuminated reindeer? It's guaranteed to make a statement for under £50.
Christmas decorations will stay in your collection for years to come, so buying in the sale will help you save some pennies while stocking up your festive decor for the long term. What are you adding to basket first?
